Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 28, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 28, 2025 04:20 GMT
Coin Master
Three Coin Master links are providing free rewards on August 28, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master links are one of the best sources of free in-game rewards. Developer Moon Active has released three links for players to use on August 28, 2025: two on the title's Facebook page and one on its Instagram story. Each link offers 50 spins for a total of 150. However, none grants coins.

This article lists all currently active links and provides a step-by-step guide on how to claim rewards from them.

A list of all the active Coin Master free spin links for August 28, 2025

Get free rewards daily using the links released by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that provide free spins in Coin Master upon redemption today (August 28, 2025):

How to use daily Coin Master links for free spins (August 28, 2025)

Press the Collect button to receive freebies from a selected link (Image via Moon Active)

Claiming rewards from the links released by Moon Active is a simple and quick process. Here's a step-by-step guide:

  • Ensure your Android or iOS device is connected to the internet.
  • Visit the Google Play Store or App Store and install the latest version of the title.
  • Click on any active link. A prompt will appear asking for permission to launch the game. Tap the Continue button to proceed.
  • Once the app opens, it will take a few seconds to load the necessary resources. A dialog box will then appear. You'll see a green Collect button beneath the reward details. Tap it to claim your freebies, which will be added directly to your in-game inventory.

The links listed above remain active for only three days. Use them promptly to ensure you receive all available rewards. Additionally, keep in mind that each link can only be used once per account.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
