Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (August 7, 2025)

Using Coin Master links is one of the most effective ways to earn free rewards. The process requires minimal time and effort; best of all, it doesn't cost anything. Moon Active has released three links for August 7, 2025: two on the game’s Facebook page and one on its Instagram account. Each one grants 50 spins, totaling 150, but none offers coins.

This article lists all the active links you can use to get rewards on August 7, 2025, and provides a guide to claiming them.

Get 150 free spins from the active Coin Master links of August 7, 2025

You can claim free rewards from the links released by Moon Active every day (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that provide free spins in Coin Master on August 7, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/XfChLl - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/mPfvrq - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/utopqa - 50 free spins

How to claim free rewards from active Coin Master links (August 7, 2025)

Tap the Collect button to claim your rewards (Image via Moon Active)

Here's a step-by-step guide to claiming free rewards from the links released by Moon Active:

Connect your iOS or Android device to a Wi-Fi network or mobile data.

Update the title by downloading the latest version from your respective app store.

Tap on any active link. A prompt will appear on your screen.

Press the Continue button to open the game. Wait for the app to load essential files for a few seconds.

A dialog box will then appear with a Collect button and details of the reward. Tap the button to claim all freebies, which will be added to your in-game inventory.

The links listed above will remain active for three days and will expire afterward. Note that each link can only be used once per account.

