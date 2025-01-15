Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (January 15, 2025)

Moon Active has posted two Coin Master links on the game's official Facebook page, offering free spins and coins on January 15, 2025. By redeeming these active links today, players can collect a total of 35 spins and seven million coins. Additionally, developers often share similar links on the title’s official Instagram, X, and Threads pages.

See below for the list of all active links for January 15, 2024, and a complete process for redeeming them.

Get free spins and coins by redeeming the below Coin Master links for January 15, 2025

Get freebies daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all links granting free spins and coins on January 15, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/gSgMLN - 25 spins

https://coin-master.co/oiTpzo - 10 spins and seven million coins

The above-listed Coin Master links will expire after 36 hours. So, redeem them before the time limit to get freebies. Moreover, you can redeem free spins and coins from any particular active link only once per account.

A complete process to redeeming the links and claiming freebies

Get freebies from the links by clicking the Collect button on the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)

Below is a step-by-step guide to redeeming the links to get free spins in Coin Master:

Turn on the internet connection on your Android or iOS device.

Make sure you have the app’s latest version installed.

Visit the title’s official Facebook page or click all the active links listed above.

You will see a prompt with the Continue and Go Back buttons upon clicking each link. The prompt asks for your authorization to open the app on your device. Click the Continue button, which will open the app.

The app will load all the required files and assets for a few seconds.

After completing the loading process, the app will display a reward pop-up with a Collect button along with the number of spins and coins.

Click the Collect button to claim all the freebies.

That’s all for our free spin and coin links guide for January 15, 2025.

