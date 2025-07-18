  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 18, 2025)

Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 18, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 18, 2025 05:43 GMT
Coin Master
There are five Coin Master links that give free spins on July 18, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Five Coin Master links are actively providing free rewards on July 18, 2025. You can find one each on the game’s official Instagram, Threads, and Facebook Card Trading group. Additionally, the title’s official Facebook page offers two more links. Each link provides 50 free spins upon redemption, though none include free coins. After redeeming all, you will have 250 more spins in your inventory.

Ad

That said, this article lists all the links and steps to claiming free spins from them on July 18, 2025.

All Coin Master links you can redeem for 250 free spins on July 18, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Below is the list of all the links that help you get free spins on July 18, 2025:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Steps to redeem the daily Coin Master links (July 18, 2025)

Get free spins from the daily links by tapping the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins from the daily links by tapping the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below are the steps that help you get Coin Master free spins from the active links of July 18, 2025:

Ad
  • Step 1: Ensure your device has an active internet connection and the app on your device is updated to its latest version.
  • Step 2: Visit the title’s official social media handles or click on any link from the list above. It pulls up a notification prompt on your screen. Press the Continue button, which opens the installed app on your mobile.
  • Step 3: Wait a few seconds for the app to load essential resources and boot up. After that, a reward notification pops up on your screen. It displays the number of spins you receive from the clicked links, along with a green Collect button.
  • Step 4: Get all applicable free spins by tapping the button.

Note that you must redeem the links within three days; they will expire, and you won't receive rewards. Moreover, each link can be redeemed only once per account to claim freebies.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications