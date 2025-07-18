Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 18, 2025)

Five Coin Master links are actively providing free rewards on July 18, 2025. You can find one each on the game’s official Instagram, Threads, and Facebook Card Trading group. Additionally, the title’s official Facebook page offers two more links. Each link provides 50 free spins upon redemption, though none include free coins. After redeeming all, you will have 250 more spins in your inventory.

Ad

That said, this article lists all the links and steps to claiming free spins from them on July 18, 2025.

All Coin Master links you can redeem for 250 free spins on July 18, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all the links that help you get free spins on July 18, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://coin-master.co/IaQCzK - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/fLsCpd - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/dIvzQj - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/vbgyuq - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/pLFnG… - 50 free spins

Steps to redeem the daily Coin Master links (July 18, 2025)

Get free spins from the daily links by tapping the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below are the steps that help you get Coin Master free spins from the active links of July 18, 2025:

Ad

Step 1: Ensure your device has an active internet connection and the app on your device is updated to its latest version.

Ensure your device has an active internet connection and the app on your device is updated to its latest version. Step 2: Visit the title’s official social media handles or click on any link from the list above. It pulls up a notification prompt on your screen. Press the Continue button, which opens the installed app on your mobile.

Visit the title’s official social media handles or click on any link from the list above. It pulls up a notification prompt on your screen. Press the Continue button, which opens the installed app on your mobile. Step 3: Wait a few seconds for the app to load essential resources and boot up. After that, a reward notification pops up on your screen. It displays the number of spins you receive from the clicked links, along with a green Collect button.

Wait a few seconds for the app to load essential resources and boot up. After that, a reward notification pops up on your screen. It displays the number of spins you receive from the clicked links, along with a green Collect button. Step 4: Get all applicable free spins by tapping the button.

Note that you must redeem the links within three days; they will expire, and you won't receive rewards. Moreover, each link can be redeemed only once per account to claim freebies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More