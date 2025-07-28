Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 28, 2025)

You can use four links on July 28, 2025, to claim free spins in Coin Master. Two links can be found on the title’s official Facebook page, one on the Instagram account's story, and one on the Threads page. Each link will reward you with 50 free spins, helping you collect 200 in total. Note that you can’t obtain free coins by redeeming any of the links. Remember to redeem them at the earliest opportunity, because they will only be active for a few days.
That said, here is the list of all the links, along with a guide to claiming free spins from them on July 28, 2025.
Get free spins with the Coin Master links given below (July 28, 2025)
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Below is the list of all the Coin Master links that help you obtain free spins on July 28, 2025:
- https://coin-master.co/rGHaNx - 50 free spins
- https://coin-master.co/bFYxnX - 50 free spins
- Coin-Master.co/nWzzg… - 50 free spins
- coin-master.co/uqghou - 50 free spins
A guide to claiming free spins from the active Coin Master links (July 28, 2025)
Here's a step-by-step guide to claiming free spins from the daily links:
- Step 1: Ensure your Android or iOS device has an active internet connection.
- Step 2: Update the app with the latest patch from your device's respective app store.
- Step 3: Press any active link from the list above, displaying a prompt on your device that asks for your permission to open the app.
- Step 4: Tap the 'Continue' button so that the app can load the files required to boot up.
- Step 5: Once the loading completes, go through the dialog box that shows the reward details alongside a green 'Collect' button.
- Step 6: Tap the green 'Collect' button to receive all free rewards.
That concludes our guide to redeeming the daily free spin links for July 28, 2025.