Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 30, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 30, 2025 06:58 GMT
Coin Master
The active Coin Master links of July 30, 2025, help you get 150 spins for free (Image via Moon Active)

There are three Coin Master links you can use to get free rewards on July 30, 2025. Moon Active has shared one link on the game’s official Instagram account’s story and two on the Facebook page. You can grab 50 free spins from each and a total of 150 upon redeeming all of them. That said, you must use them immediately because they have an expiration date.

This article provides a complete list of all the links that grant free rewards on July 30, 2025.

All Coin Master links that reward free spins on July 30, 2025

Farm free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)
Farm free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the links that will help you get 150 free spins on July 30, 2025:

How to redeem the daily free rewards from the active links (July 30, 2025)

Get free rewards from the links by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get free rewards from the links by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below are the steps that help you extract free spins from the working Coin Master links:

  • Step 1: Ensure the mobile device you play the game on has an active internet connection.
  • Step 2: If Moon Active has released an update, download it from your device’s app store.
  • Step 3: Tap on any active link from the above list.
  • Step 4: A prompt will now open on your screen. Tap the 'Continue' button on it and open the app on your device.
  • Step 5: Wait a few seconds for the app to load all the required files and resources. Now, the app will display a dialog box on your screen with 'Collect' and 'Go Back' buttons.
  • Step 6: Tap the 'Collect' button to claim all free rewards from the links.

The links will stop working after three days, so you must redeem them as soon as possible. Moreover, each link can give free rewards only once per Coin Master account.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

