Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 4, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Jul 04, 2025 01:47 GMT
Coin Master
There are five Coin Master links for July 4, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Using Coin Master links is the quickest and easiest way to obtain free in-game rewards. You can find such links every day on the game’s social media handles. For July 4, 2025, developer Moon Active has shared five links that grant spins upon redemption. Note that none of them offers coins.

This article lists all the links you can use to redeem free spins on July 4, 2025.

Redeem Coin Master links on July 4, 2025, for free spins

You can get free spins by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active releases (Image via Moon Active)
You can get free spins by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active releases (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that give away free spins in Coin Master on July 4, 2025:

A complete guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links

Click on the Collect button to claim freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)
Click on the Collect button to claim freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a step-by-step guide to using the links released by Moon Active:

  • Activate the internet connection on your mobile device.
  • Get the title’s latest version installed from the app store.
  • Press any link from the list above. A prompt will appear on the screen. Click on the Continue button to open the game.
  • Let the app load its required assets. Once done, the screen will display a dialog box. You will see a green Collect button and the details of the rewards the selected ink grants.
  • Get all the freebies sent to your in-game inventory by hitting the Collect button.
Moon Active will keep the links listed above valid for three days. You will miss out on their rewards if you don't use them within this time limit.

Note that each link grants free spins only once per account.

