Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 4, 2025)

Using Coin Master links is the quickest and easiest way to obtain free in-game rewards. You can find such links every day on the game’s social media handles. For July 4, 2025, developer Moon Active has shared five links that grant spins upon redemption. Note that none of them offers coins.

Ad

This article lists all the links you can use to redeem free spins on July 4, 2025.

Redeem Coin Master links on July 4, 2025, for free spins

You can get free spins by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active releases (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that give away free spins in Coin Master on July 4, 2025:

Ad

Trending

https://coin-master.co/boFNth - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/cxCJxX - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/YaRduq - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/ufHpu… - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/yuhast - 50 free spins

A complete guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links

Click on the Collect button to claim freebies from the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a step-by-step guide to using the links released by Moon Active:

Ad

Activate the internet connection on your mobile device.

Get the title’s latest version installed from the app store.

Press any link from the list above. A prompt will appear on the screen. Click on the Continue button to open the game.

Let the app load its required assets. Once done, the screen will display a dialog box. You will see a green Collect button and the details of the rewards the selected ink grants.

Get all the freebies sent to your in-game inventory by hitting the Collect button.

Ad

Moon Active will keep the links listed above valid for three days. You will miss out on their rewards if you don't use them within this time limit.

Note that each link grants free spins only once per account.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More