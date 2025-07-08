Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (July 8, 2025)

There are five Coin Master links giving away rewards on July 8, 2025. While you can use them to obtain free spins in the game (a total of 250), you cannot get any coins from them. All these links have a short validity period, so use them as soon as possible.
This article lists all the links active on July 8, 2025. It also provides a brief guide to getting freebies from them.
A complete list of all Coin Master free spin links for July 8, 2025
Here are the links you can use to get free spins in Coin Master on July 8, 2025:
- https://coin-master.co/LGfLcL - 50 free spins
- https://coin-master.co/HvmPCf - 50 free spins
- https://coin-master.co/ECKEum - 50 free spins
- Coin-master.co/tyuehg - 50 free spins
- Coin-Master.co/DcCGX… - 50 free spins
These links will expire in three days, so use them immediately if you don't want to miss out on any rewards.
Note that an active link won’t grant freebies more than once per account.
How to redeem free spins from daily Coin Master links (July 8, 2025)
Link your device to a working mobile connection or Wi-Fi network. Then, update the title to the latest version (Android players can do this on the Google Play Store and iOS users on the App Store).
Next, click on any link from the list above. This will open a prompt with Continue and Go Back buttons. Press the Continue button to open the game.
The app will load all essential resources for a few seconds. Once it's done, a dialog box will appear on your screen, containing reward details and a Collect button. Get free spins sent to your in-game profile by tapping the Collect button.