Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 13, 2025)

Moon Active has released three Coin Master links that grant free rewards on June 13, 2025. You can find one each on the title’s Instagram, Facebook, and Threads pages. These links grant you a total of 150 spins upon redemption. However, they do not offer any coins.

This article lists all the links active on June 13, 2025, and offers a guide to using them.

All three Coin Master links that give free spins on June 13, 2025

You can farm free spins using the daily links Moon Active posts on social media (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links you can use to get free spins in Coin Master on June 13, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/EaMBDb - 50 free spins

coin.master/co/ghqtyu - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/elcvd… - 50 free spins

These links will become invalid in three days, which means they won't offer any rewards after this period. Note that you can only get freebies from a link once per account.

How to claim freebies from the active Coin Master links of June 13, 2025

Click on the green Collect button to claim freebies from the active links of June 13, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

To get free spins from the links released by Moon Active, start by activating the Wi-Fi or mobile data connection on your Android or iOS device. Then, make sure you have the title's latest version installed.

Next, choose a link from the list above and click on it. This will open a dialog box containing two buttons: Continue and Go Back. Tap the former button, and you will be redirected to the game.

The app will take a few seconds to load the files and resources required to boot up. You will then see another dialog box containing a green Collect button and details of the reward granted by the selected link. Tap the Collect button to have all the spins sent to your in-game inventory.

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More