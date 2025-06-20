Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 20, 2025)

Coin Master players who want free rewards on June 20, 2025, can go to the game’s Facebook page to find two redeemable links. Developer Moon Active has also posted another link on the title's Facebook Card Trading group. It'll only take a few minutes for you to get spins from all of them, but note that you cannot claim any coins.

This article lists all the links active on June 20, 2025, and a guide to redeeming spins from them.

Get free spins by redeeming the Coin Master links listed below (June 20, 2025)

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links Moon Active posts on the game's social media accounts (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that grant free spins in Coin Master on June 20, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/EfSMCJ - 50 free spins

https://Coin-Master.co/qSwocJ - 50 free spins

https://Coin-Master.co/TyNiPF - 50 free spins

These links will expire in three days, so claim the rewards they offer as soon as possible. Note that you can get free spins from a link only once per account.

A complete guide to getting Coin Master free spins from the active links of June 20, 2025

You can get free spins from an active link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

To get free spins from the active links listed above, first activate the internet connection on your mobile device. Then, install the latest title update from your respective app store.

Next, choose an active link and click on it. This will open a prompt that contains Go Back and Continue buttons. Tap the Continue button to open the game.

Once the app has loaded all the required files and resources, the screen will display a dialog box containing the number of free spins you can claim from the selected link, as well as a green Collect button. Tap the button to get all the freebies sent to your in-game profile.

