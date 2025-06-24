Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 24, 2025)

There are five Coin Master links that grant freebies on June 24, 2025. Developer Moon Active has posted two on the title’s Facebook page. You can also find one on the game’s Instagram story, one on the Threads page, and another on the Facebook Card Trading group. While these links give away free spins, you cannot claim coins from them.

This article lists all the links that bestow free spins on June 24, 2025, and a guide to getting rewards from them.

Use links to get 250 free spins in Coin Master (June 24, 2025)

Get freebies every day by redeeming the links posted on social media by Moon Active (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that you can use to obtain free spins in Coin Master today:

https://Coin-Master.co/GRuGSk - 50 free spins

https://Coin-Master.co/njJfif - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/zqsxhL - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/biqmyh - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/GrcQqp - 50 free spins

How to redeem all the active Coin Master links on June 24, 2025

Get free spins from a link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

To get spins from the links released by Moon Active, first turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your device. Update Coin Master to its latest version. Then, follow these steps:

Click on an active link to open a prompt containing buttons that say Continue and Go Back.

Tap the Continue button. This will redirect you to the game.

The app will take a few seconds to load the files and assets required to boot up. After this is completed, you will see a dialog box showing the number of spins the selected link bestows and a green Collect button.

Hit the Collect button to get all the applicable freebies.

Moon Active keeps all links active for three days, so use them immediately; otherwise, you may lose the opportunity to farm 250 free spins.

Note that you can’t use an active link more than once.

