Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (June 28, 2025)

Three Coin Master links are giving away rewards on June 28, 2025. While they grant 50 spins each upon redemption, they do not provide any coins. Developer Moon Active has shared two links on the game's Facebook page and another on Instagram.

This article lists all the links active on June 28, 2025, and provides a step-by-step guide to get spins from them.

All active Coin Master links to get free spins today (June 28, 2025)

Redeem the daily links released by Moon Active for free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that can grant you free spins in Coin Master today:

https://Coin-Master.co/LXymVz - 50 free spins

https://Coin-Master.co/rLLtEc - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/hirjdn - 50 free spins

How to redeem daily Coin Master links (June 28, 2025)

Get freebies by clicking on the Collect button on the dialog box (Image via Moon Active)

Follow these steps to get free spins from the links released by Moon Active:

Step 1: Make sure your device is connected to the internet.

Make sure your device is connected to the internet. Step 2: Update the title to the latest version via the Google Play Store or App Store.

Update the title to the latest version via the Google Play Store or App Store. Step 3: Tap on any of the links provided above. A prompt will appear with two options: Go Back and Continue. Tap Continue to open the game.

Tap on any of the links provided above. A prompt will appear with two options: Go Back and Continue. Tap Continue to open the game. Step 4: A dialog box will pop up displaying the number of spins associated with the selected link and a green Collect button.

A dialog box will pop up displaying the number of spins associated with the selected link and a green Collect button. Step 5: Hit the Collect button to add the spins to your in-game inventory.

The links listed above will expire after three days and will no longer grant rewards beyond that window. Note that each link can only be used once per account.

