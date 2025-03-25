Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 25, 2025)

Coin Master players can get free spins from four active links on March 25, 2025. There are two links on the game’s official Facebook page, one on Facebook Card Trading Group, and another on its Instagram handle. Each link provides 25 spins: redeeming them all earns you 200 for free. However, there are no links that grant free coins upon redemption today.

This article lists all the active links for March 25, 2025, and a guide to claiming free spins from them.

All Coin Master links granting 200 free spins upon redemption on March 25, 2025

You can get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all the links that offer Coin Master free spins on March 25, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/yHZisB - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/PnUeBV - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/iaEBvm - 50 spins

coin-master.co/mthihq - 50 spins

You must redeem the above-given links within three days, after which they will become invalid and won’t grant free spins. Moreover, you can use each active link only once per account to claim free spins.

How to redeem the daily Coin Master links for free rewards (March 25, 2025)

Get free spins from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming the Coin Master links takes only a few seconds. First, ensure your Wi-Fi or mobile data is turned on on your mobile device. Then, download and install the latest patch from your device’s respective app store (if Moon Active has released any).

Click every active link for March 25, 2025, to launch the app on your handheld and wait a few seconds to let it load all the required files and assets. The app will display a dialog box after loading all the resources. You will see a green Collect button and the number of rewards the clicked link gives on the dialog box. Click the Collect button to get the freebies from each link to your in-game inventory.

