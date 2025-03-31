Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 31, 2025)

Coin Master players can use three links to get free spins on March 31, 2025. Moon Active has posted one free spin link for today on the title’s official Facebook, one on the Instagram handle, and one on the Threads page. Every link offers 50 spins, and you will get 150 spins in total upon redeeming them.

Below are all the active links for March 31, 2025, and a comprehensive guide to claiming free spins from them.

A complete list of all the Coin Master free spin links for March 31, 2025

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

The links that help you obtain 150 free spins on March 31, 2025, are listed below:

https://Coin-Master.co/sXFcco - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/OHrnZ… - 50 spins

coin-master.co/gzjcnp - 50 spins

Note that you won’t get free spins from the above link if you redeem them after three days. Moreover, each Coin Master link can give free spins only once per account.

A comprehensive guide to claiming free spins from the active links of March 31, 2025

Get free spins from the links by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps to redeeming free spins from the active Coin Master links of March 31, 2025:

Activate the internet connection on your device.

Ensure that the latest version of Coin Master is installed on your device.

Tap on every active link from the above list of March 31, 2025.

The links will open the app on your device, after which it will start loading the required files and resources.

After loading all the resources, you will see a dialog box that contains a green 'Collect' button along with the reward details.

Tap the 'Collect' button and get all freebies on your in-game inventory.

That concludes our free spin links guide for March 31, 2025.

