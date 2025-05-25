  • home icon
Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (May 25, 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified May 25, 2025 09:07 IST
Coin Master free spins
You can get 100 free spins from the active Coin Master links of May 25, 2025 (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active has given three Coin Master links on May 25, 2025, that help you get free spins. Redeeming each gives 50 spins, letting you get 100 free spins in total. You can find the two links on the title’s official Facebook page and one on the Instagram account’s story. However, remember to redeem them immediately because they remain active briefly.

In this article, you can get all the links compiled in a list with a guide to redeeming them on May 25, 2025.

List of three Coin Master free spins links for May 25, 2025

Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the three links that are granting 100 free spins on May 25, 2025:

Note that the links won’t remain active for long and expire after three days. So, you must redeem them as soon as possible if you want 150 free spins. Also, each link can grant free spins only once per account.

A guide to claiming free spins from the active Coin Master links of May 25, 2025

Get free spins from the clicked link by pressing the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)
Get free spins from the clicked link by pressing the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

You can start the link redemption process by activating the mobile data or Wi-Fi on the device on which you play Coin Master. Then, install the game’s latest version from your device’s app store.

Then, press any active link from the above-given list for May 25, 2025. Doing so will open a prompt on your device with the Go Back and Continue buttons. Click the Continue button, authorizing the link to open the app on your device. The app will load the required files and assets after opening.

After completing the loading process, a dialog box will be displayed. It will show the details of rewards you get from the clicked link and a green Collect button. Pressing the Collect button will add the displayed number of free spins to your in-game inventory.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
