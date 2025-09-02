Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (September 2, 2025)

Five Coin Master links are active on September 2, 2025. Developer Moon Active has shared one link each on the game's official Instagram story, X handle, and Facebook Card Trading group, as well as two on the title's Facebook page. Using all of them will grant you 250 spins, with each one providing 50. Note that none of them offers coins.

This article lists all the active links that you can use to obtain free rewards today (September 2, 2025).

A list of all the Coin Master links that grant free spins on September 2, 2025

You can obtain freebies daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that you can use to obtain free spins in Coin Master today:

https://coin-master.co/jxJuhZ - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/upjZTw - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/hbWRwC - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/bsaoql - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/fHGcec - 50 free spins

A complete guide to redeeming daily Coin Master links (September 2, 2025)

Here are the steps you can follow to get free spins from the links released by Moon Active:

Connect your device to your mobile data or WiFi network.

Download and install the title’s latest update from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Click on any link from the list above. This will prompt a window to open on your screen.

Tap the Continue button, which will redirect you to the game.

Allow the app to load the required files, which should only take a few seconds.

Once loaded, the screen will display a dialog box with reward details and a green Collect button.

Tap the button to collect your free rewards, which will be added to your in-game inventory.

Note that these links are only valid for three days. After this period, they will expire, and you will no longer be able to use them. Additionally, each link can only be used once per account to obtain rewards.

