Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (September 8, 2025)

Four Coin Master links are actively granting free spins on September 8, 2025. Your inventory will have 200 more spins once you redeem all the links. While each link grants 50 free spins, none of them grants coins upon redemption. Moon Active has posted two on their Facebook page, and one each on Instagram and Threads.

That said, here’s the list of all the links that are active on September 8, 2025.

A complete list of all active Coin Master links for September 8, 2025

Get free spins from the links by tapping the green Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below are all the Coin Master links that provide free rewards on September 8, 2025:

https://coin-master.co/OcbDjC - 50 free spins

https://coin-master.co/tnnZaf - 50 free spins

Coin-Master.co/rraTx… - 50 free spins

coin-master.co/qxynpo - 50 free spins

You can receive free spins from the links given above only if you redeem them within three days. Additionally, each link can reward free spins only once per account.

How to redeem free rewards from the active Coin Master links (September 8, 2025)

Follow these steps to obtain free spins from the Coin Master links:

Connect to an active internet connection (Wi-Fi or mobile data) on your mobile device.

Download the app’s latest patch version from the Google Play Store or the App Store based on your device.

Click on any active link you find on the title’s official social media handles or from the list above.

Every link opens a prompt with the 'Go Back' and 'Continue' buttons. Open the app on your device by tapping the latter.

Wait a few seconds and let the app load all required files and resources.

After that, the app will display a dialog box with a green 'Collect' button and reward details. Get all free rewards by clicking the 'Collect' button.

That ends our guide on obtaining free spins from the active links of September 8, 2025.

About the author Nidesh Acharya