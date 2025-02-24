Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update: Trailer launch, schedule, new mode, and more

Devsisters announced the arrival of the Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update with a post on the title's official X handle. As per the official post, the update will bring with it a new boss — The Champion of Chaos — who is terrorizing everyone in Cookie World. It'll also introduce a new mode, legendary skins, and a theme in the Gacha of Fate system.

Ad

Alongside the X post, the developer also launched the update's trailer on YouTube, with a handful of extra details. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update: Trailer Launch and Schedule

As per the official post, the Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update will launch on February 26, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Also read: How to get Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom

The official trailer launched on the title's YouTube channel on February 24, 2025, revealing the arrival of the Champion of Chaos — a new boss challenge — along with a small sneak peek of the upcoming update.

Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update: New skins, a new mode, and more

The Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update will bring two new Cookie skins, a new Beast Raid difficulty, and more. Check out the list below for more details:

Ad

Ad

Two new legendary skins: Pure Vanilla Cookie and Shadow Milk Cookie will be getting new legendary skins in this update. These are The Ruthless Recluse skin (Pure Vanilla Cookie skin) and Sage of Truth skin (Milk Shadow Cookie).

Pure Vanilla Cookie and Shadow Milk Cookie will be getting new legendary skins in this update. These are The Ruthless Recluse skin (Pure Vanilla Cookie skin) and Sage of Truth skin (Milk Shadow Cookie). New Beast Raid Difficulty: The Two-Faced Lies Master Difficulty is also arriving with the Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update. Players need to clear Expert mode first to unlock this new difficulty mode. Do note that in the new mode, the boss will deal extra damage.

The Two-Faced Lies Master Difficulty is also arriving with the Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update. Players need to clear Expert mode first to unlock this new difficulty mode. Do note that in the new mode, the boss will deal extra damage. New Gacha of Fate theme: The developer also announced that the Gacha of Fate system will get a new theme called The Truth of Deceit.

The developer also announced that the Gacha of Fate system will get a new theme called The Truth of Deceit. Champion of Chaos Challenge: The Champion of Chaos challenge has arrived in the Cookie World. You must try to deal as much damage to the boss as possible within the time limit. Do note that purchasing player skills from the Effect Shop will help you deal more damage. Moreover, participating in this challenge will net you exciting rewards like different Pawns that can help you upgrade, purchase new skills from the Effect Shop, and more.

Ad

Also read: Golden Osmanthus Cookie details explored

The Cookie Run Kingdom February 2025 update is also expected to bring a lot of tweaks to the game, including certain buffs and nerfs to Cookies. Check out the in-game mail for more details.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback