Demigod Idle codes: Working and tested (November 2024)

If you are looking for Demigod Idle codes then this is the right place for you. Demigod Idle is a Role-playing game, where you have to leave your character idle and let it do most of the work. As players, concentrate on upgrading and equipping the hero.
Players can use codes for Demigod Idle to acquire resources and quickly level up their character. For those searching, this article lists all the active Demigod idle codes.
All active Demigod Idle codes
Currently, there are two active codes that players can use:
- SMSSELENE: This code will give you free rewards and expires on November 15, 2024
- WELCOME2DEMIGOD: 10k Ruby, x30 Elemental Summon Ticket, and x10 Option
Expired codes for Demigod Idle
Active codes expire within a week or so. Here are all the expired codes for Demigod Idle:
- BOOMERANGCAT
- AIRSHIP2GOOD
- AIRSHIP2GOGO
- DMG1STANNIV
- GODEMONSQUAD
- LETSGOHUNTER
- HUNTDUNGEON
- DEMONSQUAD7
- BIRDALLIANCE
- AUGDELUSION
- SMSNEWALICE
- NEWCHEFREX
- MAGESUMMER
- 3KINGDOMSGO
- 3KINGDOMS71
- WATERNUMBEEL
- GOGODELUSION
- 2024DELUSION
- BATTLEMAGIC
- GOBATTLEMAGE
- 2024SUPERX4
- ARCHMAGEGOGO
- AIRSHIPIDOL
- ARCHMAGE2024
- BOORISNEWPET
- DEMIGODERA
- NURSELAVILIN
- SMSFOXHARU
- GOBOOMERANG
- NEWBOOMERANG
- SMSBOSSARIEL
- CONGRATS1M
- LIGHTNING100
- SUPERMARCH
- DEMIGODBOSS
- CROWDUNGEON
- SUPERNEWYEAR
- EVILGOBLIN
- FLYINGBOORI
- SMSPINKBUNNY
- AIRSHIPGUARD
- SUPER2024
- NEWBIRD2024
- DEMIGOD100
- ALICIALLOYD
- LIGHTNINGRPG
- NEWPRINCESS
- ZIONYEJUHWA
- MASQUERADE
- DEMIGOD1M
- LUNACOLLAB
- SPOOKYNIGHT
- ARCHMAGE
- SMS3ANNIV
- HADESSMS
- THETISSMS
- DEMIGODFEATURED
- GRANDOPEN009
- MAGICALGIRL
- 12DEMIGOD
- DEMIGOD12000
- CONGRATS500K
- DEMIGODTOP1
- NEWDEMIGOD
- DISCORD4000
How to redeem active codes in Demigod Idle
Although the process is a little complicated, you can claim the given links by following the mentioned steps:
- Step 1: Launch Demigod Idle and select Menu from the top-right corner.
- Step 2: Open Settings and select Super Rewards option
- Step 3: Enter the coupon code in the space provided and select Confirm.
Once the steps are completed, the rewards will be credited to the inventory.
Demigod Idle codes and their importance
Codes for Demigod Idle are often released during events, festivals, milestones, etc. This helps the players stay engaged with the game, which may otherwise become repetitive.
Additionally, players are free to claim as many codes as they want.
Demigod codes troubleshooting [How to fix]
If the error message "Expired Code" appears upon entering the code, then it is no longer valid and cannot be used. On the other hand, if the message is "Invalid Code," there may be a spelling mistake in the input. To avoid this, copy and paste the code.
Where to find codes for Demigod Idle?
Players can find new codes attached to posts made on the social media accounts of the developer, SuperPlanet. For instance, codes can be found on X, Facebook, or YouTube.
FAQs on Demigod Idle codes
What is the latest code in Demigod Idle?
As of now, SMSSELENE is the latest active code
When do the active codes in the Magic Chronicle expire?
Most codes expire within a week of their release. However, WELCOME2DEMIGOD does not seem to expire.
When are new codes released in Demigod Idle?
New codes are released randomly or on special occasions. There is no confirmed way to tell when a new one will be released.