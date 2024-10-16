Demigod Idle codes: Working and tested (November 2024)

If you are looking for Demigod Idle codes then this is the right place for you. Demigod Idle is a Role-playing game, where you have to leave your character idle and let it do most of the work. As players, concentrate on upgrading and equipping the hero.

Players can use codes for Demigod Idle to acquire resources and quickly level up their character. For those searching, this article lists all the active Demigod idle codes.

All active Demigod Idle codes

Currently, there are two active codes that players can use:

SMSSELENE: This code will give you free rewards and expires on November 15, 2024

This code will give you free rewards and expires on November 15, 2024 WELCOME2DEMIGOD: 10k Ruby, x30 Elemental Summon Ticket, and x10 Option

Trending

Expired codes for Demigod Idle

Active codes expire within a week or so. Here are all the expired codes for Demigod Idle:

BOOMERANGCAT

AIRSHIP2GOOD

AIRSHIP2GOGO

DMG1STANNIV

GODEMONSQUAD

LETSGOHUNTER

HUNTDUNGEON

DEMONSQUAD7

BIRDALLIANCE

AUGDELUSION

SMSNEWALICE

NEWCHEFREX

MAGESUMMER

3KINGDOMSGO

3KINGDOMS71

WATERNUMBEEL

GOGODELUSION

2024DELUSION

BATTLEMAGIC

GOBATTLEMAGE

2024SUPERX4

ARCHMAGEGOGO

AIRSHIPIDOL

ARCHMAGE2024

BOORISNEWPET

DEMIGODERA

NURSELAVILIN

SMSFOXHARU

GOBOOMERANG

NEWBOOMERANG

SMSBOSSARIEL

CONGRATS1M

LIGHTNING100

SUPERMARCH

DEMIGODBOSS

CROWDUNGEON

SUPERNEWYEAR

EVILGOBLIN

FLYINGBOORI

SMSPINKBUNNY

AIRSHIPGUARD

SUPER2024

NEWBIRD2024

DEMIGOD100

ALICIALLOYD

LIGHTNINGRPG

NEWPRINCESS

ZIONYEJUHWA

MASQUERADE

DEMIGOD1M

LUNACOLLAB

SPOOKYNIGHT

ARCHMAGE

SMS3ANNIV

HADESSMS

THETISSMS

DEMIGODFEATURED

GRANDOPEN009

MAGICALGIRL

12DEMIGOD

DEMIGOD12000

CONGRATS500K

DEMIGODTOP1

NEWDEMIGOD

DISCORD4000

WELCOME2DEMIGOD

How to redeem active codes in Demigod Idle

Get freebies in Demigod Idle (Image via Superplanet)

Although the process is a little complicated, you can claim the given links by following the mentioned steps:

Step 1: Launch Demigod Idle and select Menu from the top-right corner.

Step 2: Open Settings and select Super Rewards option

Step 3: Enter the coupon code in the space provided and select Confirm.

Once the steps are completed, the rewards will be credited to the inventory.

Demigod Idle codes and their importance

Codes for Demigod Idle are often released during events, festivals, milestones, etc. This helps the players stay engaged with the game, which may otherwise become repetitive.

Additionally, players are free to claim as many codes as they want.

Demigod codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting Demigod Idle reward codes (Image via Superplanet)

If the error message "Expired Code" appears upon entering the code, then it is no longer valid and cannot be used. On the other hand, if the message is "Invalid Code," there may be a spelling mistake in the input. To avoid this, copy and paste the code.

Where to find codes for Demigod Idle?

Players can find new codes attached to posts made on the social media accounts of the developer, SuperPlanet. For instance, codes can be found on X, Facebook, or YouTube.

FAQs on Demigod Idle codes

What is the latest code in Demigod Idle?

As of now, SMSSELENE is the latest active code

When do the active codes in the Magic Chronicle expire?

Most codes expire within a week of their release. However, WELCOME2DEMIGOD does not seem to expire.

When are new codes released in Demigod Idle?

New codes are released randomly or on special occasions. There is no confirmed way to tell when a new one will be released.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback