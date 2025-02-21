Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle celebrates 10th anniversary with new characters and skill

Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle has started its celebration for its 10th anniversary. The game will be completing ten years in July 2025 and they are celebrating it by giving players six new characters and a new skill. Furthermore, the UI and design of the game will receive an overhaul on the occasion of the title's anniversary.

Ad

Read on to learn everything Bandai Namco Entertainment has planned for the beat-em-up battle mobile title's 10th anniversary.

Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle to hold a special campaign for the tenth anniversary

A mobile game completing 10 years and still pulling massive numbers in over 170 countries is an achievement on its own. For this massive feat, Bandai Namco Entertainment is launching a celebration campaign five months before the date of Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle's anniversary. During the event, six featured characters will arrive in the game for the first time.

Ad

Trending

Super Vegito and Super Gogeta in Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (Image via Bandai Namco)

In part one of the campaign, fans got Super Saiyan Goku + Super Saiyan Vegeta (Angel), who can undergo fusion to become Super Vegito. During the second part of the campaign, fans got Super Saiyan Vegeta (Angel) + Super Saiyan Goku (Angel), who fused to become Super Gogeta.

Ad

Super Saiyan 3 Goku (GT) (Golden Giant Ape) and Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (Image via Bandai Namco)

However, for the first time in a Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle anniversary event, players will have four more featured characters to add to the celebration. Super Saiyan 3 Goku (GT) (Golden Giant Ape) and Super Saiyan God SS Evolved Vegeta from part one of the campaign are still available in the game. Along with them, Super Saiyan 2 Gohan (Youth) and Frieza (Final Form) (Angel) + Goku from part two of the campaign are now available in the game.

Ad

New skill Reversible Exchange and UI update to the game

New characters aren't the only things arriving with the 10th-anniversary campaign. Super Saiyan Goku + Super Saiyan Vegeta (Angel), Super Saiyan Vegeta (Angel) + Super Saiyan Goku (Angel), and Frieza (Final Form) (Angel) + Goku now have a new skill called Reversible Exchange.

Super Saiyan 2 Gohan (Youth) and Frieza (Final Form) (Angel) + Goku in Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (Image via Bandai Namco)

In this skill, once the activation conditions are met, players can switch characters anytime during battle. The new skill will allow users to choose whichever one of the two characters they feel is the best fit for the battle conditions.

Ad

Although completing a decade is an achievement, the feel and look of the game do need a revamp. So, for the 10th anniversary, Bandai Namco is updating the UI and design of the game to attract newer players. The core mechanics of the game will remain the same, with a new look on the battle screen.

According to Bandai Namco,

From the start to end of battle, users will be able to immerse themselves even more into the game.The main focus on the update was to renew the overall UI to make what's happening during battle easier to understand, as well as to evolve the look when battling to have a more immersive experience.

Ad

The normal attack animations are also being revamped with more dynamic animations to fit how the characters fight in the Dragon Ball series. The developers also plan to add unique battle motions to characters before the Ki Sphere acquisition, which began at the start of the 10th anniversary.

UI changes in Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (Image via Bandai Namco)

The developers have left no stone unturned in their mission to engage more players in the game. For its ninth anniversary, the game took over Times Square in an epic manner. Now for the 10th anniversary, they have partnered with the NBA player De'Aaron Fox for a commercial.

Ad

This is everything you need to know about the 10th anniversary campaign of Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates related to Mobile Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback