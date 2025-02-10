EA revamps Plants vs Zombies 3 art style and wants players to choose

Plants vs Zombies 3 is working towards a major overhaul of its art style. For the uninitiated, PvZ 3 was removed from iOS and Android app stores back in October 2024 citing big updates in gameplay as the reason. Now, it has become clear that EA wanted to overhaul the art style of the fan-favorite game, and they have turned towards the fans to help them out with it.

Read on to learn how EA is reshaping the next entry in the Plants vs Zombies franchise with the help of players.

EA revamps Plants vs Zombies 3 art style and players have a say

In a blog post from EA, they shared the behind-the-scenes of PvZ 3's development. The developers claim they are hard at work to create new systems and features to keep the players engaged. In the meanwhile, they want players to help them with the visual direction that Plants vs Zombies 3 will head towards.

Trending

Expand Tweet

For that, they have shared three images on the blog post. The complete steps on how to select PvZ 3 art style are mentioned below:

Out of the three gameplay images shared by EA, players need to select one.

They need to share their thoughts about which art style they will prefer in the game by sharing them on social media along with the hashtag #PvZ3.

Write a few lines about which art style they can most relate to, along with the reasons.

Talking about this unique feedback test, EA said:

"While the team continues to work hard on new systems and features, we’ve also been reflecting on the direction of our visuals to ensure that we’re creating a game that resonates with you, our players. We ran some external tests to gather insight into which art styles sparked interest among participants in our focus groups! We’re actively gathering that data, but we also know that there’s no better feedback than yours - the passionate PvZ community."

However, it is to be noted that these art styles are not the final images from the game and that the art style may be changed in the future. EA will inform the community about the visual design they decide on.

Also read: 10 best plants to use in Plants vs Zombies 2

Back on October 15, 2024, EA stopped in-app purchases and then took the game completely offline on November 15, 2024. They claimed to rehash the game completely and bring a better PvZ 3 experience for players. So, it will be interesting to see what major changes EA brings to Plants vs Zombies 3 along with the new art style.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and news on mobile gaming and Plants vs Zombies 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback