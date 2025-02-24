eFootball 2025 Epic Brazil Campaign: Featured players, new skills, and more 

eFootball 2025 Epic Brazil Campaign is the latest in-game update that celebrates Brazil's footballing heritage by introducing a few of the country's legends alongside other exciting additions. This campaign features an exclusive Special Player List, two brand-new player skills, and exciting opportunities to strengthen your squad with world-class talent.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the eFootball 2025 Epic Brazil Campaign.

Which players are featured in the eFootball 2025 Epic Brazil Campaign's Special Player list?

Romario, Denilson, and Zico are the three legendary Brazilians to feature in this campaign (Image via Konami)

The Epic Brazil Campaign Special Player List includes a total of 150 players, featuring three Epic players, eight Highlight players, and 139 currently active players.

Ad

Trending

The featured Epic and Highlighted players in the campaign are:

Epic Players:

Zico

Romário

Denílson

Highlight Players:

Evanilson

Rodrigo Muniz

Éderson

Vitor Roque

Beraldo

Pepê

Dodô

Junior Messias

Some of these players are equipped with Booster Slots, which can be activated through Booster Crafting. You can further customize their abilities using Booster Tokens, allowing for greater flexibility in player development.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Epic Player cards celebrate stand-out performances during a specific season in each legend's career. These cards feature unique designs inspired by real-life images and include Boosters that enhance specific player stats.

On the other hand, Highlight players boast improved stats compared to their standard versions and can be further developed to enhance their performance on the pitch.

Signing these footballing greats will significantly strengthen your squad, giving you an edge in matches.

Ad

How to sign these Special Players?

Players in the eFootball 2025 Epic Brazil Campaign can be signed through a Box Draw system, containing up to 150 players. Each time a player is signed, they are removed from the box, increasing the chances of obtaining the remaining players.

Duplicate signings are not possible unless the Box is reset. (Some Special Player Lists cannot be reset.)

eFootball 2025 Epic Brazil Campaign: Timeline and new skills

The Epic Brazil Campaign in eFootball 2025 is a must-experience event for fans of the beautiful game.

Ad

With three iconic Epic players, eight standout Highlight players, customizable Booster Slots, and two groundbreaking new skills, this update brings a fresh level of excitement and strategy to the game.

The scheduled duration of the event is as follows:

Start: February 24, 2025, 07:30 AM

February 24, 2025, 07:30 AM End: March 3, 2025, 07:29 AM

What are the new Player Skills introduced?

This campaign also introduces two brand-new player skills, exclusive to select Epic players.

1) Phenomenal Finishing

This skill enhances the power and accuracy of finishing shots attempted from unorthodox body positions.

Ad

With this ability, cards like Epic Romário can convert difficult chances with incredible precision, making him a lethal striker in tight situations.

2) Blitz Curler

This skill enables a player to hit a Controlled Shot that falls sharply, making it extremely difficult for goalkeepers to anticipate.

This skill will make Zico's finesse shots even more unpredictable, giving him an edge in attack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback