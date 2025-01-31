eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration Campaign Volume 2: New characters, rewards, and events

Konami has officially launched Volume 2 of its eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration, bringing more iconic characters from the legendary football manga series.

Following the success of Volume 1, which debuted on December 12, 2024, the new update introduces characters from the World Youth Arc, special limited-time events, and exclusive player cards featuring Captain Tsubasa-themed designs.

This campaign, running from January 30, 2025, to February 20, 2025, allows players to experience exciting in-game events, and unlock special Captain Tsubasa-themed rewards.

Let’s take a look at everything included in this collaboration.

What are the new additions in eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration Volume 2?

eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration Campaign Vol.2 will be live in the game for 20 days (Image via Konami)

This latest volume expands the collaboration with fresh content, iconic characters, and exciting challenges that immerse players in the world of Captain Tsubasa.

From exclusive cards to engaging game modes, the eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration event is packed with surprises.

Exclusive Neymar Jr. (Carlos Santana Collaboration Version) Card

The Neymar Jr. X Carlos Santana collaboration card (Image via Konami)

Obtain a Carlos Santana collaboration version of 95 OVR Neymar Jr. (SS) card simply by logging in during the campaign period.

This special card, illustrated by Yoichi Takahashi-sensei, will feature an exclusive design inspired by Captain Tsubasa's character Carlos Santana. It will remain in your game inbox until February 27, 2025 (07:29 UTC).

Also, players who missed the Lionel Messi x Tsubasa Ozora card from Volume 1 can still claim it until February 20, 2025 (07:29 UTC).

Special Captain Tsubasa-themed player cards: Worldwide ft. Captain Tsubasa

Players can sign top current footballers with Captain Tsubasa-themed card designs through Selection Contracts earned by logging in during the campaign period.

The eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration campaign Vol. 2 features 11 exclusive Tsubasa-themed player cards (Image via Konami)

Konami also included an Epic National Attackers lineup that features some of the best legendary attacking footballers in the history of football.

Available current players:

95 OVR Mike Maignan (GK)

Mike Maignan (GK) 95 OVR Theo Hernandez (LB)

Theo Hernandez (LB) 95 OVR Christian Pulisic (LWF)

Christian Pulisic (LWF) 94 OVR Fermin Lopez (CMF)

Fermin Lopez (CMF) 94 OVR Raphinha (RWF)

Raphinha (RWF) 94 OVR Fikayo Tomori (CB)

National Attackers Lineup:

99 OVR Diego Forlan (CF) x Ramon Victorino

Diego Forlan (CF) x Ramon Victorino 100 OVR Eric Cantona (CF) x Louis Nepoleon

Eric Cantona (CF) x Louis Nepoleon 100 OVR Michel Platini (AMF) x Elle Sid Pierre

Selection Contracts x1's duration is from January 30, 2025 to February 20, 2025, Selection Contracts x2's duration is from February 6, 2025 to February 20, 2025, and Selection Contracts x3's duration is from February 13, 2025 to February 20, 2025.

These contracts will expire on February 27, 2025 (07:29 UTC).

Time Attack Event: Beat the Clock feat. SGGK

Time Attack Event in eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration campaign (Image via Konami)

This is a unique VS AI event where players control Captain Tsubasa characters and aim to score a goal within a set time limit.

Event Phases:

Round 1: January 30 – February 6, 2025

January 30 – February 6, 2025 Round 2: February 6 – February 13, 2025

February 6 – February 13, 2025 Round 3: February 13 – February 20, 2025

Event Rewards:

Earn Medals based on goal-scoring time.

Complete all challenges to unlock extra challenges with ranking rewards.

Compete for the fastest goal time and claim exclusive ranking prizes.

Special Daily Bonus game: Defeat Yuzo Morisaki

Daily Bonus event in Football x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration campaign (Image via Konami)

In this Daily Bonus game mode, each day, one of 10 Captain Tsubasa characters will appear as a kicker. Players must score past goalkeeper Yuzo Morisaki to win rewards.

Event Period:

January 30 – February 20, 2025

eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration Volume 2 Campaign objectives and rewards

The eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration campaign features multiple exclusive limited-time rewards (Image via Konami)

Complete all the eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration campaign objectives during the event period to earn exciting Captain Tsubasa-themed rewards.

Objectives timeline:

Round 1: February 6, 2025

February 6, 2025 Round 2: February 13, 2025

All rewards:

5 Selection Contracts

Captain Tsubasa Avatar Set (3 variations)

Captain Tsubasa Strips (2 variations)

Captain Tsubasa Badges (4 variations)

100 eFootbal Coins

Random Booster Token x2

Skill Training Program x2

Position Training Program x1

148,000 Exp.

240,000 GP

Special Challenge Event: Golden Goal

The Golden Goal event (Image via Konami)

This is a sudden-death eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration game mode, where the match ends as soon as a goal is scored. The scoring team wins immediately.

Event Periods:

Round 1: January 30 – February 6, 2025

January 30 – February 6, 2025 Round 2: February 6 – February 13, 2025

February 6 – February 13, 2025 Round 3: February 13 – February 20, 2025

Rewards:

1 Position Training Program per round

20,000 Exp. per round

European Clubs Dream Team Challenge Event

This is a special event for players to build their ultimate Dream Team.

This challenge features multiple objectives, and by completing them, you can earn "Highlight: Worldwide feat. Captain Tsubasa" Selection Contracts as rewards.

Period:

Round 1: February 6 – February 13, 2025

February 6 – February 13, 2025 Round 2: February 13 – February 20, 2025

Special Tour Event: Starter

eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration Campaign Vol. 2 in eFootball homescreen (Image via Konami)

Designed for newcomers, this eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration event is a great way to learn the mechanics of the game. By playing matches against the AI and collecting Event Points, players can earn valuable rewards.

Rewards for collecting 6,000 Event Points:

Piece "Captain Tsubasa vol. 2" x8

Random Booster Token x1

100 eFootball Coins

Position Training Program x1

Skill Training Program x1

120,000 Exp.

120,000 GP

Event Period:

January 30 – February 20, 2025

Gallery: Complete Artwork by collecting pieces

Players can gather pieces from various eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration events and use them to complete Artwork. Each completed Artwork unlocks an Avatar Set.

Events that grant pieces:

Beat the Clock feat. SGGK

Starter

Experience Points Boost: 3x Multiplier

For a limited time, Experience Points can be earned three times the usual, in all Dream Team Events and the eFootball League. Please note, My League mode and certain other events may not be eligible for this boost.

Event Duration:

January 30 – February 20, 2025

The eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration Campaign Vol. 2 is one of the most exciting crossover events in eFootball history.

With new characters, unique Captain Tsubasa-themed player cards, thrilling game modes, and exclusive rewards, this is an event that no football and anime fan should miss.

Make sure to log in, complete objectives, and claim your rewards before the campaign ends on February 20, 2025.

