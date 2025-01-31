eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration Campaign Volume 2: New characters, rewards, and events

Konami has officially launched Volume 2 of its eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration, bringing more iconic characters from the legendary football manga series.
Following the success of Volume 1, which debuted on December 12, 2024, the new update introduces characters from the World Youth Arc, special limited-time events, and exclusive player cards featuring Captain Tsubasa-themed designs.
This campaign, running from January 30, 2025, to February 20, 2025, allows players to experience exciting in-game events, and unlock special Captain Tsubasa-themed rewards.
Let’s take a look at everything included in this collaboration.
What are the new additions in eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration Volume 2?
This latest volume expands the collaboration with fresh content, iconic characters, and exciting challenges that immerse players in the world of Captain Tsubasa.
From exclusive cards to engaging game modes, the eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration event is packed with surprises.
Exclusive Neymar Jr. (Carlos Santana Collaboration Version) Card
Obtain a Carlos Santana collaboration version of 95 OVR Neymar Jr. (SS) card simply by logging in during the campaign period.
This special card, illustrated by Yoichi Takahashi-sensei, will feature an exclusive design inspired by Captain Tsubasa's character Carlos Santana. It will remain in your game inbox until February 27, 2025 (07:29 UTC).
Also, players who missed the Lionel Messi x Tsubasa Ozora card from Volume 1 can still claim it until February 20, 2025 (07:29 UTC).
Special Captain Tsubasa-themed player cards: Worldwide ft. Captain Tsubasa
Players can sign top current footballers with Captain Tsubasa-themed card designs through Selection Contracts earned by logging in during the campaign period.
Konami also included an Epic National Attackers lineup that features some of the best legendary attacking footballers in the history of football.
Available current players:
- 95 OVR Mike Maignan (GK)
- 95 OVR Theo Hernandez (LB)
- 95 OVR Christian Pulisic (LWF)
- 94 OVR Fermin Lopez (CMF)
- 94 OVR Raphinha (RWF)
- 94 OVR Fikayo Tomori (CB)
National Attackers Lineup:
- 99 OVR Diego Forlan (CF) x Ramon Victorino
- 100 OVR Eric Cantona (CF) x Louis Nepoleon
- 100 OVR Michel Platini (AMF) x Elle Sid Pierre
Selection Contracts x1's duration is from January 30, 2025 to February 20, 2025, Selection Contracts x2's duration is from February 6, 2025 to February 20, 2025, and Selection Contracts x3's duration is from February 13, 2025 to February 20, 2025.
These contracts will expire on February 27, 2025 (07:29 UTC).
Time Attack Event: Beat the Clock feat. SGGK
This is a unique VS AI event where players control Captain Tsubasa characters and aim to score a goal within a set time limit.
Event Phases:
- Round 1: January 30 – February 6, 2025
- Round 2: February 6 – February 13, 2025
- Round 3: February 13 – February 20, 2025
Event Rewards:
- Earn Medals based on goal-scoring time.
- Complete all challenges to unlock extra challenges with ranking rewards.
- Compete for the fastest goal time and claim exclusive ranking prizes.
Special Daily Bonus game: Defeat Yuzo Morisaki
In this Daily Bonus game mode, each day, one of 10 Captain Tsubasa characters will appear as a kicker. Players must score past goalkeeper Yuzo Morisaki to win rewards.
Event Period:
- January 30 – February 20, 2025
eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration Volume 2 Campaign objectives and rewards
Complete all the eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration campaign objectives during the event period to earn exciting Captain Tsubasa-themed rewards.
Objectives timeline:
- Round 1: February 6, 2025
- Round 2: February 13, 2025
All rewards:
- 5 Selection Contracts
- Captain Tsubasa Avatar Set (3 variations)
- Captain Tsubasa Strips (2 variations)
- Captain Tsubasa Badges (4 variations)
- 100 eFootbal Coins
- Random Booster Token x2
- Skill Training Program x2
- Position Training Program x1
- 148,000 Exp.
- 240,000 GP
Special Challenge Event: Golden Goal
This is a sudden-death eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration game mode, where the match ends as soon as a goal is scored. The scoring team wins immediately.
Event Periods:
- Round 1: January 30 – February 6, 2025
- Round 2: February 6 – February 13, 2025
- Round 3: February 13 – February 20, 2025
Rewards:
- 1 Position Training Program per round
- 20,000 Exp. per round
European Clubs Dream Team Challenge Event
This is a special event for players to build their ultimate Dream Team.
This challenge features multiple objectives, and by completing them, you can earn "Highlight: Worldwide feat. Captain Tsubasa" Selection Contracts as rewards.
Period:
- Round 1: February 6 – February 13, 2025
- Round 2: February 13 – February 20, 2025
Special Tour Event: Starter
Designed for newcomers, this eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration event is a great way to learn the mechanics of the game. By playing matches against the AI and collecting Event Points, players can earn valuable rewards.
Rewards for collecting 6,000 Event Points:
- Piece "Captain Tsubasa vol. 2" x8
- Random Booster Token x1
- 100 eFootball Coins
- Position Training Program x1
- Skill Training Program x1
- 120,000 Exp.
- 120,000 GP
Event Period:
- January 30 – February 20, 2025
Gallery: Complete Artwork by collecting pieces
Players can gather pieces from various eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration events and use them to complete Artwork. Each completed Artwork unlocks an Avatar Set.
Events that grant pieces:
- Beat the Clock feat. SGGK
- Starter
Experience Points Boost: 3x Multiplier
For a limited time, Experience Points can be earned three times the usual, in all Dream Team Events and the eFootball League. Please note, My League mode and certain other events may not be eligible for this boost.
Event Duration:
- January 30 – February 20, 2025
The eFootball x Captain Tsubasa Collaboration Campaign Vol. 2 is one of the most exciting crossover events in eFootball history.
With new characters, unique Captain Tsubasa-themed player cards, thrilling game modes, and exclusive rewards, this is an event that no football and anime fan should miss.
Make sure to log in, complete objectives, and claim your rewards before the campaign ends on February 20, 2025.