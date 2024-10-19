  • home icon
Endless Grades codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

By Bikram Chakraborty
Modified Feb 08, 2025 13:28 IST
Check out the active Endless Grades codes for this month (Image via Lightcore Games Limited)
Check out the active Endless Grades codes for this month (Image via Lightcore Games Limited)

Endless Grades codes offer players the chance to make their in-game progression smoother. The title challenges players to embark on an epic adventure filled with thrilling battles and strategic gameplay. In Endless Grades, players must develop their characters while facing off against formidable bosses in a vibrant world that combines pixel art with engaging mechanics.

This article compiles the latest active codes for Endless Grades and provides instructions on how to redeem them, ensuring you maximize your rewards and progress in this captivating game.

All active Endless Grades codes

CodeRewards
WEALTH
Redeem for Free rewards
HAPPYLUNAR
Redeem for Free rewards
HAPPYEVE
Redeem for Free rewards
happyjanuary2025
Redeem for Free rewards
HAPPYMAY
Redeem for 300 Gems, 15 Pickaxes, and 60k Valkyries EXP
HAPPYCRAFT
Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Smithing Crystals, 5 Recruit Scrolls, and 5 Blueprints
HAPPY100DAYSRedeem for 1k Gems
HAPPYAPRIL
Redeem for 300 Gems, 5 Arena Tickets, 2 Inspiration III Potions, and 3 Recruit Scrolls
HAPPYDISCORD
Redeem for 1k Gems and 10 Recruit Scrolls
DISCORDCLUB
Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Dragon Glass, and 3 Inspiration II Potions
HAPPYSPRING
Redeem for 300 Gems, 5 Arena Tickets, and 3 Inspiration III Potions
HAPPYMARCH
Redeem for 300 Gems, 15 Pickaxes, and 60k Valkyries EXP
HAPPYGOOGLEPLAY
Redeem for 800 Gems, 6 Recruit Scrolls, and 3 Inspiration II Potions
HAPPYPLAY
Redeem for 150 Gems, 1 Inspiration II Potion, 1 Money Bag II, 1 Inspiration I, and 15 Pickaxes
All expired Endless Grades codes

As of now, there are no expired codes in Endless Grades. However, we are constantly looking out for the active ones and if any of them expire, we will promptly update this section.

How to redeem active Endless Grades codes

Follow the steps below to redeem the active codes in the game:

  1. Open Endless Grades on your device.
  2. After completing the tutorial, navigate to the Battle Tab in the main menu. Look for your profile icon in the upper-left corner of the screen and tap it to enter User Settings.
  3. Scroll down to locate the Gift Codes button at the bottom of the screen and tap on it.
  4. A new window will appear with a field for entering codes. Paste one of the active codes from our list into the field.
  5. Hit the confirm button to redeem your rewards. A confirmation message will be displayed to show the successful redemption of your code.

Endless Grades codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

While entering the codes, you may type in the wrong code which can result in errors. To avoid such errors copy and paste codes directly from our list.

Where to find new codes for Endless Grades

We are always looking for the latest codes and updating this page accordingly. Keep a close eye on our codes table to learn about new releases.

FAQs on Endless Grades codes

Q) When do the active codes in Endless Grades expire?

A) The codes in Endless Grades don't have any expiration date and can become invalid randomly, so it's important to redeem them as soon as possible.

Q) When are the new codes released in Endless Grades?

A) Codes in Endless Grades are dropped randomly. They can be released at any time.

