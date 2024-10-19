Endless Grades codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

Endless Grades codes offer players the chance to make their in-game progression smoother. The title challenges players to embark on an epic adventure filled with thrilling battles and strategic gameplay. In Endless Grades, players must develop their characters while facing off against formidable bosses in a vibrant world that combines pixel art with engaging mechanics.

This article compiles the latest active codes for Endless Grades and provides instructions on how to redeem them, ensuring you maximize your rewards and progress in this captivating game.

All active Endless Grades codes

Code Rewards WEALTH Redeem for Free rewards HAPPYLUNAR Redeem for Free rewards HAPPYEVE Redeem for Free rewards happyjanuary2025 Redeem for Free rewards HAPPYMAY Redeem for 300 Gems, 15 Pickaxes, and 60k Valkyries EXP HAPPYCRAFT Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Smithing Crystals, 5 Recruit Scrolls, and 5 Blueprints HAPPY100DAYS Redeem for 1k Gems HAPPYAPRIL Redeem for 300 Gems, 5 Arena Tickets, 2 Inspiration III Potions, and 3 Recruit Scrolls HAPPYDISCORD Redeem for 1k Gems and 10 Recruit Scrolls DISCORDCLUB Redeem for 500 Gems, 500 Dragon Glass, and 3 Inspiration II Potions HAPPYSPRING Redeem for 300 Gems, 5 Arena Tickets, and 3 Inspiration III Potions HAPPYMARCH Redeem for 300 Gems, 15 Pickaxes, and 60k Valkyries EXP HAPPYGOOGLEPLAY Redeem for 800 Gems, 6 Recruit Scrolls, and 3 Inspiration II Potions HAPPYPLAY Redeem for 150 Gems, 1 Inspiration II Potion, 1 Money Bag II, 1 Inspiration I, and 15 Pickaxes

All expired Endless Grades codes

As of now, there are no expired codes in Endless Grades. However, we are constantly looking out for the active ones and if any of them expire, we will promptly update this section.

How to redeem active Endless Grades codes

Follow the steps below to redeem the active codes in the game:

Open Endless Grades on your device. After completing the tutorial, navigate to the Battle Tab in the main menu. Look for your profile icon in the upper-left corner of the screen and tap it to enter User Settings. Scroll down to locate the Gift Codes button at the bottom of the screen and tap on it. A new window will appear with a field for entering codes. Paste one of the active codes from our list into the field. Hit the confirm button to redeem your rewards. A confirmation message will be displayed to show the successful redemption of your code.

Endless Grades codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

While entering the codes, you may type in the wrong code which can result in errors. To avoid such errors copy and paste codes directly from our list.

Where to find new codes for Endless Grades

We are always looking for the latest codes and updating this page accordingly. Keep a close eye on our codes table to learn about new releases.

FAQs on Endless Grades codes

Q) When do the active codes in Endless Grades expire?

A) The codes in Endless Grades don't have any expiration date and can become invalid randomly, so it's important to redeem them as soon as possible.

Q) When are the new codes released in Endless Grades?

A) Codes in Endless Grades are dropped randomly. They can be released at any time.

