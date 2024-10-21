  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Are there any active Epic Heroes War codes? (February 2025)

Are there any active Epic Heroes War codes? (February 2025)

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Feb 08, 2025 15:37 IST
Exploring codes for Epic Heroes War (Image via DIVMOB)
Exploring codes for Epic Heroes War (Image via DIVMOB)
Contents

Players can use Epic Heroes War codes to get much-needed boosts in the game. These codes are released often and reward items like gold, equipment and new characters. Redeeming the freebies is easy as well, all players have to do is copy the code and paste it into the space provided in the game's gift code area.

As of writing this, there are no active Epic Heroes War codes. Therefore, this article lists all the previous codes.

Active Epic Heroes War codes

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As of February 8, 2025, there are no active codes for Epic Heroes War. However, we are constantly checking for active codes and will update this page whenever new ones are released.

Expired codes for Epic Heroes War

Following are some expired codes for the Epic Heroes War game:

also-read-trending Trending
  • HPNY2025FL
  • HPNY2025LK
  • SRCL2024
  • 2024LUNAR
  • 2023XMAS
  • 2023HALLOWEEN
  • 2023RUSMAN
  • 2023NEWYEAR
  • 2023NEWYEARVIP
  • 2022LUNAR
  • 2022NEWYEAR
  • 2021HALLOWEEN
  • 2021SPEED1
  • 2021SPEED2
  • 2021VIP
  • 2021START
  • 2020XMASALL
  • 2020XMASVIP
  • 2020HALLOWEEN
  • 2022LUNAR
  • 2022NEWYEAR
  • 2021HALLOWEEN

How to redeem codes for Epic Heroes War

Enter the code to redeem the rewards (Image via DIVMOB)
Enter the code to redeem the rewards (Image via DIVMOB)

You can follow the below-mentioned steps to redeem the freebies:

  • Step 1: Launch the game and select the gift icon at the top of the screen.
  • Step 2: Search for the 'Gift Code' option and select it.
  • Step 3: Enter the Gift code and hit Claim.

Additionally, you must be logged in to the game, else, the Gift Code option will not show.

How to fix Epic Heroes War codes [Troubleshooting]

Epic Heroes Wars on invalid codes (Image via DIVMOB)
Epic Heroes Wars on invalid codes (Image via DIVMOB)

Whenever an incorrect or expired code is entered into Epic Heroes War, the error message 'Gift Code does not exist' will appear. To avoid any instances of typos and spelling mistakes, we recommend you directly copy and paste the codes. Additionally, each code can only be used once per player.

Where to find new codes for Epic Heroes War

Our team is constantly searching for new codes, so you can bookmark this page to learn more about Epic Heroes War codes. Moreover, players can keep an eye on the official Facebook page to get the new codes.

FAQs on Epic Heroes War codes

What are the latest codes in Epic Heroes War?

As of now, 2024LUNAR and SRCL2024 are the latest codes. However, both the codes have expired.

When do the active codes in Epic Heroes War expire?

The codes have no specific expiration dates and may become inactive at any time.

When are the new codes released in Epic Heroes War?

New codes are released randomly but are more common for updates, festivals and milestones.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी