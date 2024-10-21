Players can use Epic Heroes War codes to get much-needed boosts in the game. These codes are released often and reward items like gold, equipment and new characters. Redeeming the freebies is easy as well, all players have to do is copy the code and paste it into the space provided in the game's gift code area.

As of writing this, there are no active Epic Heroes War codes. Therefore, this article lists all the previous codes.

Active Epic Heroes War codes

As of February 8, 2025, there are no active codes for Epic Heroes War. However, we are constantly checking for active codes and will update this page whenever new ones are released.

Expired codes for Epic Heroes War

Following are some expired codes for the Epic Heroes War game:

HPNY2025FL

HPNY2025LK

SRCL2024

2024LUNAR

2023XMAS

2023HALLOWEEN

2023RUSMAN

2023NEWYEAR

2023NEWYEARVIP

2021HALLOWEEN

2021SPEED1

2021SPEED2

2021VIP

2021START

2020XMASALL

2020XMASVIP

2020HALLOWEEN

How to redeem codes for Epic Heroes War

Enter the code to redeem the rewards (Image via DIVMOB)

You can follow the below-mentioned steps to redeem the freebies:

Step 1: Launch the game and select the gift icon at the top of the screen.

Launch the game and select the gift icon at the top of the screen. Step 2: Search for the 'Gift Code' option and select it.

Search for the 'Gift Code' option and select it. Step 3: Enter the Gift code and hit Claim.

Additionally, you must be logged in to the game, else, the Gift Code option will not show.

How to fix Epic Heroes War codes [Troubleshooting]

Epic Heroes Wars on invalid codes (Image via DIVMOB)

Whenever an incorrect or expired code is entered into Epic Heroes War, the error message 'Gift Code does not exist' will appear. To avoid any instances of typos and spelling mistakes, we recommend you directly copy and paste the codes. Additionally, each code can only be used once per player.

Where to find new codes for Epic Heroes War

Our team is constantly searching for new codes, so you can bookmark this page to learn more about Epic Heroes War codes. Moreover, players can keep an eye on the official Facebook page to get the new codes.

FAQs on Epic Heroes War codes

What are the latest codes in Epic Heroes War?

As of now, 2024LUNAR and SRCL2024 are the latest codes. However, both the codes have expired.

When do the active codes in Epic Heroes War expire?

The codes have no specific expiration dates and may become inactive at any time.

When are the new codes released in Epic Heroes War?

New codes are released randomly but are more common for updates, festivals and milestones.

