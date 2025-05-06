Etheria Restart: Everything you need to know about the final test

Etheria Restart’s final test will begin on May 8, 2025. It will be available until May 19, 2025, with new characters, game modes, and more. Developed and published by XD Inc., the title mixes RPG mechanics with turn-based combat systems. Players can collect characters through the gacha system and create a team to compete in PvE and PvP game modes.

This article provides everything you need to know about Etheria Restart’s final test. It includes how to register for the test, system requirements, details of the new content, and purchase rebate.

Everything you need to know about the Etheria Restart final test

Etheria Restart is slated to release globally on June 5, 2025, for Android, iOS, and PC devices. The developers are conducting a final test with features that will be available at launch. You can participate in the final test by pre-registering for the game at the digital storefronts.

Android users can visit the Google Play Store and pre-register for the title. iOS users must download the TestFlight app linked to the official website. Lastly, PC players can download the PC client, which is also on the official website.

Anyone can register for the final test, but only a select few can participate in it due to the server’s limited capacity.

Minimum and recommended system requirements for Etheria Restart final test

Here are the minimum system requirements for Android, iOS, and PC:

Android

CPU: Snapdragon 720 or higher

Snapdragon 720 or higher Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM OS: Android 9.0 or higher

Android 9.0 or higher Storage: 8 GB or more

iOS

OS: iOS 14.0 or later

iOS 14.0 or later Storage: 8 GB or above

8 GB or above Compatible devices: iPhone X, iPad Pro (2017) or above

PC

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 2500 or AMD FX-4350

Intel Core i5 2500 or AMD FX-4350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380

Nvidia GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband internet connection

Broadband internet connection Storage: 18 GB available space

Here are the recommended system requirements for Android, iOS, and PC:

Android

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or higher

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or higher Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM OS: Android 9.0 or higher

Android 9.0 or higher Storage: 8 GB or above

iOS

OS: iOS 14.0 or later

iOS 14.0 or later Storage: 8 GB or above

8 GB or above Compatible devices: iPhone 13, iPad mini 6 or above

PC

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5 6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5 6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia RTX2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Nvidia RTX2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband internet connection

Broadband internet connection Storage: 18 GB available space

All major new content in the Etheria Restart final test

Here are the details about new content that will be available in the Etheria Restart final test:

New characters

Five new characters will be available on the launch (Image via XD Inc.)

XD Inc. will add six new SSR characters to Etheria Restart, expanding their roster to 54 characters. Here are their details:

Rilmocha: She is a DPS character of the Hollow element from the Union faction.

She is a DPS character of the Hollow element from the Union faction. Rosa: She is a damage dealer of the Odd element from the Doki Entertainment faction.

She is a damage dealer of the Odd element from the Doki Entertainment faction. Tsukiyo Mi: She is a buffer of the Odd element from the 13th High School faction.

She is a buffer of the Odd element from the 13th High School faction. Borgne: He is a Sub-DPS character of the Odd element who can dispel buffs from allies. Borgne belongs to the Astral Union faction.

He is a Sub-DPS character of the Odd element who can dispel buffs from allies. Borgne belongs to the Astral Union faction. Mia: She is a support-type character of the Reason element who can provide shields, heal allies, and dispel buffs from enemies. Mia belongs to the Union faction.

She is a support-type character of the Reason element who can provide shields, heal allies, and dispel buffs from enemies. Mia belongs to the Union faction. Freya: She is a damage dealer of the Hollow element who can buff allies. Freya belongs to the Astral Union faction.

New banners

Freya will be first character to be featured in the time-limited banner (Image via XD Inc)

The developers will launch the first time-limited rate-up banner, Dreams of Luminous Shadow, for Freya. You are guaranteed to get Freya when you get SSR on the banner. Additionally, she will be added to the permanent banner simultaneously.

Another special rate-up summon banner will also be available on Etheria Restart's final test, which features the SSR character Messiah at a boosted drop rate. Lastly, you will also be able to pull on the beginner-exclusive banner. You can select an SSR character to boost their drop rate and obtain it in 40 pulls. The banner will close after you get the selected SSR character.

New PvP game mode

Etheria Restart features both PvE and PvP game modes. You can play the storyline and farm resources in the PvE game modes. The developers have already introduced two PvP modes, Etherena and Summit Arena. They will add a new PvP mode in the final test, Fearless Arena.

Fearless Arena features an esports-style progression system. This mode features eight players, divided into two groups. Every player can advance to the final by winning their respective matches. The winner of both groups will compete in the final for the Fearless Cup.

This mode will be available on weekends, allowing you to participate any number of times. You can get Decisive Star Emblems, Hyperlinker outfits, and more as rewards. Decisive Stars can be exchanged for various items at the Arena shop.

Details about Purchase Rebate in the Etheria Restart final test

The Etheria Restart final test will be a paid, data-wiped test. All gameplay progressions will be deleted after the final test ends. Additionally, you will be able to make in-app purchases in the final test. The developers will refund the purchases in Hydra Vouchers or other in-game items.

The developers have employed three rebate systems: Hydro Vouchers refund (tier-based), Monthly Supply Card, and Hyperlink Pass. Here are the details:

1) Hydro Vouchers refund system

You will get Hydra Vouchers based on your total purchases in the final test. The total purchase includes Monthly Supply cards, Premium Passes, and Ultimate Passes. The developers will refund one Hydra Voucher for one dollar spent. Here are the details about refund tiers:

Refund Tier Total Spending Hydra Voucher rebate rate 1 $0 to $99.99 200% 2 $100 to $399.99 150% 3 $400 to $999.99 125% 4 $1,000 and above 110%

You can use Hydra Vouchers to purchase in-game items, such as Hydra Crystals, Monthly Supply Cards, Premium Passes, Ultimate Passes, and other bundle packs. The refund will be calculated on the items’ USD price, regardless of your local currency.

2) Monthly Supply Card rebate system

You will also get a refund for purchasing Monthly Supply cards. The developers will cumulatively calculate all Monthly Supply card purchases while refunding. Here are the details:

Purchase two or fewer cards: Get one Monthly Supply Voucher for every card you purchase.

Get one Monthly Supply Voucher for every card you purchase. Purchase three or more cards: Get a maximum of two Monthly Supply Vouchers.

3) Hyperlink Pass rebate system

The developers will grant Exchange Vouchers as a refund for the Hyperlink Pass you purchase in the final test. You can use the vouchers to unlock the respective Hyperlink Pass tier upon the global launch. Here are the details:

Purchase Premium Pass: Get one Premium Exchange Voucher

Get one Premium Exchange Voucher Purchase Ultimate Pass: Get one Ultimate Exchange Voucher

Get one Ultimate Exchange Voucher Upgrade Premium Pass to Ultimate Pass: Get one Ultimate Exchange Voucher

The developers will also provide an exclusive reward for any amount you spend in the final test. The reward includes the Chaku Ring Outfit - Game Village Red Devil.

How to claim the refund on the Etheria Restart's global launch

You can claim the refund at the title’s global launch on June 5, 2025. The developers will send the refund items to your in-game mailbox. Here are the steps:

Log in with the same XD account you use in the final test.

Complete Chapter 1 - Vanishing Train III to unlock the in-game mailbox.

Claim your refund from the in-game mailbox.

You must log in to the title within 90 days of the global launch and unlock the mailbox feature. Additionally, you must claim the rebate within 30 days from the date received. You won’t be able to get them after they expire.

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More