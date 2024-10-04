Geometry Dash codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you are looking for Geometry Dash codes then this is the right place for you to get the latest codes. Geometry Dash is a thrilling rhythm-based platformer that challenges players to navigate through a series of increasingly difficult levels filled with obstacles and traps. The primary objective is to jump, fly, and flip your way through each level while keeping in sync with the music. Mysterious Vaults in the game offers players the chance to unlock exclusive items, but only paid users can utilize codes to access these rewards.

Players can explore three main Vaults: The Vault, The Vault of Secrets, and the Chamber of Time. This article contains all tried and tested working codes that players can use in Geometry Dash.

All active Geometry Dash Codes for the Vault

Code Rewards Lenny Lenny icon Blockbite UFO Spooky Shy Guy Icon Neverending UFO Mule Ship Ahead Wave Gandalfpotter Trail Sparky Secret Coin Robotop Robot (enter your in-game username) Eye 8-16-30-32-46-84 Illuminati Wave

All active Geometry Dash codes for The Vault of Secrets

Code Rewards Robotop Robot Octocube The Octopus-Shaped Icon Brain Power The Brain-Shaped Icon Seven Finn (Adventure Time) Icon thechickenisonfire Swamp Green color The Challenge Vault Keepers level Gimmiethecolor Dark Red color (Your number of stars*) An Icon (Players can find the number of stars on the game's main menu) It’s a Puzzle An Icon Glubfub A Secret Coin

All active Geometry Dash codes for the Chamber of Time

Code Rewards Volcano Wave River Dark Green color Silence Second default Icon Darkness Face Icon Hunger Hungry Icon

How to redeem active Geometry Dash codes

To redeem codes in Geometry Dash, you must first unlock each Vault. Here's how to access them.

Unlocking the Vault

Type in a code to get a reward (Image via RobTop Games)

To unlock the Vault, you must collect 10 Silver User Coins. These coins can be obtained by playing Online Featured Levels, with each level offering three Silver User Coins. Once you have the required coins, follow these steps:

Launch Geometry Dash on your phone. Go to the settings menu. Look for the lock icon in the top right corner of the screen and select it. Enter your desired code in the box to redeem your rewards.

Unlocking the Vault of Secrets

Redeem your rewards in the Vault of Secrets (Image via RobTop Games)

To access the Vault of Secrets, you must collect 50 Diamonds. These Diamonds can be earned through various activities, including daily chests, daily quests, weekly demon chests, treasure room chests, and Gauntlet levels. To enter codes in the Vault of Secrets, do the following:

Launch Geometry Dash on your phone. Select the tool button from the Main Menu. Click on the lock icon in the top right corner. Enter a working code in the box to redeem your rewards.

Unlocking the Chamber of Time

Unlock the Chamber of Time (Image via RobTop Games)

Before you unlock the Chamber of Time, you must first access the Vault of Secrets. Follow these steps to gain entry:

Go to the Vault of Secrets and enter The Challenge into the code box. A secret quest will unlock, requiring 200 Diamonds to enter. Proceed through the door located beneath this level and interact with the character inside the jail. Click on the three keyholes at the end of the dialogue. Select the tool button from the main menu. Click on the door at the bottom right corner of the screen. Click left on the first screen to reveal a green rope. Selecting it will unlock a secret shop where you can purchase the Master Emblem for 1,000 Mana Orbs. Return to the main level select page and scroll to find a level titled 'Coming Soon'. Click on the 'i' icon and select the ground below the text box. Use the Master Emblem to unlock a door that appears.

Once you complete these steps, you will gain access to the Chamber of Time. Enter a working code in the box to redeem your rewards.

Where to find Geometry Dash codes

Our team is constantly searching for Geometry Dash codes, so you can monitor our active codes table for the game to learn about the latest codes.

FAQs on Geometry Dash codes

What are the latest codes in Geometry Dash?

As of now, Lenny is the latest active code in Geometry Dash.

When do the active codes in Geometry Dash expire?

Geometry Dash codes don't have any particular expiry date and can expire randomly. So it is important to redeem them as soon as possible.

When are the new codes released in Geometry Dash?

Codes in Geometry Dash are released randomly. They can be released at any time to offer new stages and icons.

