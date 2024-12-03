  • home icon
Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium tier list: Best T-dolls, ranked (February 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 13, 2025 16:21 IST
All T-dolls ranked in the Girls' Frontline tier list for February 2025 (Image via Sunborn)

Our Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium tier list ranks all characters based on their performance in the current meta. Sunborn has been introducing new characters and content since the title’s global launch. Such changes shift the meta’s power, affecting how the dolls perform in various stages. Commanders want to build and use robust dolls to clear the content conveniently.

This article classifies all available dolls into different tiers, helping Commanders choose the best dolls to build and include in their teams.

Suomi and Makiatto top the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium tier list for February 2025

The playable characters in Girls' Frontline Exilium 2 are called T-Dolls (Image via Sunborn)

The Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium characters have two rarities: Elite and Golden (denoted by SSR and SR in this article), with the former usually being more powerful than the latter. Each possesses an exclusive Signature weapon.

Moreover, Sunborn divides all T-dolls into four classes, as listed below:

  • Bulwark
  • Sentinel
  • Support
  • Vanguard

That said, below is the complete Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium tier list for February 2025, under their respective classes with damage type.

SS-tier

Suomi in GFL2 Exilium (Image via Sunborn)

The SS-tier of the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium tier list houses the best T-doll in the current meta. You can easily surpass any stage or kill any boss with them in your team.

Below is the SS-tier T-doll:

Support class

  • Suomi (SSR): Freeze-type damage

Sentinel Class

  • Makiatto (SSR): Freeze-type damage
  • Qiongjiu (SSR): Burn-type damage

S-tier

Tololo in GFL2 Exilium (Image via Sunborn)

The characters in S-tier are robust and dominate every stage they step into. Only those T-dolls who are in the S-tier outperform them in the battles.

Here are all the S-tier characters:

Sentinel class

  • Tololo (SSR): Hydro-type damage

Vanguard class

  • Daiyan (SSR): Physical-type damage

Support class

  • Ksenia (SR): Burn-type damage

A-tier

Ullrid in GFL2 Exilium (Image via Sunborn)

The A-tier characters in this Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium tier list are less strong than the SS and S-tier ones. They perform very well and can help you complete stages with proper investment and characters that synergize with them.

Below are all A-tier characters:

Sentinel class

  • Lotta (SR): Free-type damage
  • Sharkry (SR): Burn-type damage

Vanguard class

  • Ullrid (SSR): Physical damage
  • Vepley (SR): Physical damage

Bulwark class

  • Sabrina (SSR): Hydro-type damage
  • Groza (SR): Physical damage

Support class

  • Cheeta (SR): Burn-type damage

B-tier

Krolik in GFL2 Exilium (Image via Sunborn)

The characters in the B-tier of this Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium tier list are average. If you’re using them, ensure you’ve maxed out their upgrades and weapons. With proper investment, they can be good alternatives for the A-tier characters.

Here is the list of B-tier characters:

Sentinel class

  • Mosin-Nagant (SSR): Electric damage
  • Nemesis (SR): Corrosion-type damage
  • Papasha (SSR): Physical damage

Support class

  • Colphne (SR): Hydro-type damage
  • Dushevnaya (SSR): Freeze-type damage

Vanguard class

  • Krolik (SR): Burn-type damage

C-tier

Littara in GFL2 Exilium (Image via Sunborn)

Use the C-tier characters only if you don’t have those ranking above them in this Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium tier list. They showcase weak performance and need heavy investments to be efficient. It’s better not to spend materials on them and obtain the characters that rank higher in this list.

Here are all the characters in the C-tier:

Sentinel class

  • Peritya (SSR): Corrosion-type damage
  • Littara (SR): Physical damage

Support class

  • Nagant (SR): Corrosion-type damage

Note that the tier list rankings aren’t engraved in stone. Commanders can use the T-dolls they want; however, they must upgrade the characters that rank at lower tiers in this tier list as much as possible before using them. Additionally, the tier list changes whenever Sunborn releases a new update, introducing fresh characters and content.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
