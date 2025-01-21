Is Marvel Snap unbanned? 

Marvel Snap, the popular digital card game developed by Second Dinner, has recently faced significant turmoil due to its association with TikTok, leading to a temporary ban in the United States. However, as of January 21, 2025, the game is reportedly back online for players in the U.S., following a swift resolution to the issues following the ban.

The return of Marvel Snap

The good news for fans is that the developers announced on January 21, 2025, that the digital collectible card game has been brought back online. On January 20, 2025, Second Dinner, the developers of the game announced that they were working on bringing back the game. As of now, players can once again access the game on PC, although it remains unavailable on mobile platforms.

The developers have expressed their commitment to ensuring that such disruptions do not occur in the future. They are actively seeking to bring more services in-house and are exploring partnerships with new publishers to mitigate risks associated with their current publisher's ownership structure.

Background of the ban

On January 19, 2025, the US government enacted a ban on TikTok due to national security concerns regarding data privacy, as TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. This ban extended to Marvel Snap because it is published by Nuverse, a subsidiary of ByteDance.

Players attempting to access the game were met with messages indicating that the game was temporarily unavailable in the U.S. This sudden removal left many frustrated, as the game had gained immense popularity since its launch in 2022 with its engaging gameplay and vibrant Marvel-themed content.

While the card battler game is back online, challenges remain regarding its long-term stability in the American market. The developers are navigating a complex landscape influenced by ongoing discussions about ByteDance's operations in America.

The potential for future bans still looms if regulatory issues surrounding ByteDance are not resolved satisfactorily. Players have been advised to consider using VPNs as a temporary workaround during such disruptions.

While the game has successfully resumed operations in the US, its future hinges on broader political and corporate negotiations surrounding data privacy and ownership structures. Fans remain hopeful that Second Dinner's proactive measures will secure a more stable environment for their beloved card game.

