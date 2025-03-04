Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions: All abilities and stats explored

Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions is the last member of Professor Charles Xavier's first class of X-Men. She has fought and died multiple times to save the world as well as hosted the cosmic entity Phoenix Force. These accomplishments have earned her the title of one of the most powerful mutants on earth.
Jean Grey boasts multiple skills, honed by her countless deaths and resurrections, which have ultimately conditioned her to be a selfless hero concerned with the welfare of the collective.
Let's explore the stats and abilities of Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions.
Everything you need to know about Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions
These are the stats of Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions:
Other attributes:
- Survivability: 3.5/5
- Damage: 4.5/5
- Ease of use: 2.5/5
- Utility: 3/5
- Defender Strength: 3/5
Below are all the abilities of Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions:
1) Always Active
- Omega Level Telepathy grants Jean Grey immunity to Reversed Controls. It also lets her inflict extra Energy Damage.
- The character's Light Attacks 2, 3, and 4 deal a 2117.5 Neuroshock Debuff for 18 seconds. Max stacks: 20.
- When Jean is hit by or blocks a critical hit, she inflicts a 306.82 Exhaustion Debuff for 12 seconds.
- Jean's personal Neuroshock Passive inflicts 3503.5 Energy Damage over 24 seconds. Max stacks: 35.
2) Force Field
- Jean Grey begins every combat with a Force Field. In this phase, her strength equals 10% of her maximum health.
- When Jean is inflicted with damage other than a Special Attack three, the Force Field absorbs up to 90% of the damage.
- Jean takes no damage from Physical Thorns effects while her Force Field is active. In this state, she reduces the opponent's Critical Damage Rating by 310.34.
- Once the Force Field depletes, Jean inflicts a 30% Delirium Passive on foes for eight seconds.
3) Uncanny Psion
- Once a Debuff is purified while Jean is not performing a Special Attack, she gains a 12.5% Uncanny Passive until her next Special Attack ends.
- If Jean gains an Uncanny Passive above max stacks, she receives an indefinite Psionic Charge instead. Max stacks: 10.
- Jean gains a Psionic Charge once a Debuff is removed from an opponent by a source other than her during her Special Attacks.
- Jean has a 35% chance of receiving a Psionic Charge when a personal Debuff is prevented by Ability Accuracy reduction.
