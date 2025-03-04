  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions: All abilities and stats explored

Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions: All abilities and stats explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Mar 04, 2025 14:35 IST
A new character is here! (Image via Kabam Games)
A new character is here! (Image via Kabam Games)

Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions is the last member of Professor Charles Xavier's first class of X-Men. She has fought and died multiple times to save the world as well as hosted the cosmic entity Phoenix Force. These accomplishments have earned her the title of one of the most powerful mutants on earth.

Ad

Jean Grey boasts multiple skills, honed by her countless deaths and resurrections, which have ultimately conditioned her to be a selfless hero concerned with the welfare of the collective.

Let's explore the stats and abilities of Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Everything you need to know about Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions

Check out the new MCC character (Image via Kabam Games)
Check out the new MCC character (Image via Kabam Games)

These are the stats of Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
HealthAttackPI (Max Signature)
4-Star
1687611264827
5-Star33837225610710
6-Star57737385018280
7-Star86691578027830
Ad

Other attributes:

  • Survivability: 3.5/5
  • Damage: 4.5/5
  • Ease of use: 2.5/5
  • Utility: 3/5
  • Defender Strength: 3/5

Below are all the abilities of Jean Grey in Marvel Contest of Champions:

1) Always Active

  • Omega Level Telepathy grants Jean Grey immunity to Reversed Controls. It also lets her inflict extra Energy Damage.
  • The character's Light Attacks 2, 3, and 4 deal a 2117.5 Neuroshock Debuff for 18 seconds. Max stacks: 20.
  • When Jean is hit by or blocks a critical hit, she inflicts a 306.82 Exhaustion Debuff for 12 seconds.
  • Jean's personal Neuroshock Passive inflicts 3503.5 Energy Damage over 24 seconds. Max stacks: 35.
Ad

Also read: Gentle in Marvel Contest of Champions: All abilities and stats explored

2) Force Field

  • Jean Grey begins every combat with a Force Field. In this phase, her strength equals 10% of her maximum health.
  • When Jean is inflicted with damage other than a Special Attack three, the Force Field absorbs up to 90% of the damage.
  • Jean takes no damage from Physical Thorns effects while her Force Field is active. In this state, she reduces the opponent's Critical Damage Rating by 310.34.
  • Once the Force Field depletes, Jean inflicts a 30% Delirium Passive on foes for eight seconds.
Ad

3) Uncanny Psion

  • Once a Debuff is purified while Jean is not performing a Special Attack, she gains a 12.5% Uncanny Passive until her next Special Attack ends.
  • If Jean gains an Uncanny Passive above max stacks, she receives an indefinite Psionic Charge instead. Max stacks: 10.
  • Jean gains a Psionic Charge once a Debuff is removed from an opponent by a source other than her during her Special Attacks.
  • Jean has a 35% chance of receiving a Psionic Charge when a personal Debuff is prevented by Ability Accuracy reduction.
Ad

More articles related to Marvel Contest of Champions by Sportskeeda:

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी