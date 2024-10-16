King's Choice codes: Working and tested (March 2025)

Players looking for King's Choice codes have come to the right place. The visual novel game features a storyline paired with numerous illustrations, where you play as a dethroned king who is on a quest to reclaim his lost crown. Additionally, you develop your army and make many political and personal decisions that have an impact on the story.

To prepare for the revolt, you need to collect resources, which can be acquired by using the free promo codes that the developers often release.

With that said, this article highlights all the active King's Choice codes.

All active King's Choice Codes

There is one active code in King’s Choice currently:

BLS8HE: 100 Gold, 2 Vincent of Beauvais, and 2 Milk.

Additionally, this code is set to expire on March 15, 2025. So, players are advised to use it soon.

Expired King's Choice codes

Most codes become inactive after one or two weeks of release. Here is a list of expired codes:

4TSHFA

Y4WSLSE

H3GYW2

21CDGE

WQ9VNZ

HZTZ4H

GC38AR

328HBR

WZCT3V

5F7PLA

MW3H2N

3NGCET

LSCEQ9

GR8TKS

2U9PSZ

2WUGEA

TR1CKS

QA3RJS

AUT5MN

F26LHL

8F6387

6U49R6

8X7N2V

TKQN9G

9MNGY7

W4G6BJ

7LE3VP

AQTU96

8WNRGL

35TUKA

WH9UJT

C4JRJA

3M4UH6

8A4DT3

5KYX61

13UNYKC

MIDOU100K

P4TR1CK

L4D1EZ

LOV3U2

47CCWD

U3RTIK

87M26Y

KC2024

3VCHDR

5T8QJ5

RTY6G7

9CQ4BU

7QMK8Q

L6N3WM

TKX2023KC

midoubuy23

9XGUSP

LK7S6H

BCK6RE

A8P22W

W6H8HB

9PEJU3

MIDOU08

D36FFT

KC2BTD

O7Y8JQ

KCGIFT55

KC5BONUS

4FYY9B

1L7MHW

MAEZ7R

5UJCX5

TZZLH23

QBS46F

KMUD6W

K2023C

J3ERU9

L1V2LN

KCXMAS22

6HTENZ

62N7SH

HTHFV1

K8GNPL

W21CFQ

KC1124

LLE45S

D9NQF7

KC1111

DC110K

8HMNI4

XPGWR3

Q5GYJP

KCCDM55

YTBGIFT315

PV3EZE

4BMQ5J

Z8CEYB

YTBAL777

THXYTB888

KCDC50K

YTBSUB88

2021Xmas

FBDCKC77

KCDISCORD20K

DISCORD10K

GLOBALKC88

HAPPY61

How to redeem active King's Choice codes?

Redeem free codes in King's Choice (Image via ONEMT)

There are two main methods for redeeming the codes:

(1) For players on android devices with at least Intermediate Lord Level 3 accounts:

Step 1: Launch the game, and click on the avatar at the top-left corner.

Step 2: Open 'Settings' from the bottom-right corner.

Step 3: Find the 'Exchange Code' option and enter one of the above-mentioned codes.

(2) For players on iOS devices or Intermediate Lord Level less than 3 accounts:

Step 1: Launch the game, and click on the avatar at the top-left corner.

Step 2: Open 'Settings' from the bottom-right corner, and copy the UID.

Step 3: Open the code redeeming website and enter the code.

After completing the steps, the rewards will be sent to the Mail.

King's Choice codes and their importance

King's Choice codes are regularly released to celebrate events, updates and festivals. This helps with engagement in the strategy game, which may get dull otherwise. Additionally, you are free to redeem as many active codes as they want.

How to fix the codes for King's Choice [Troubleshooting]

Entering an invalid code in King's Choice (Image via ONEMT)

If the error message 'The exchange code has expired' appears upon entering the code, then your code is inactive and can no longer be used.

On the other hand, if the message 'The exchange code doesn't exist' appears, then it is possible that you have made a typo. To avoid this, consider copying and pasting the given codes.

Where to find new codes for King's Choice?

New codes for King's Choice can be found on the game's official Facebook Page, and Discord Server. Additionally, this page will be updated once new codes arrive.

FAQs on King's Choice codes

What are the latest codes in King's Choice?

BLS8HE is the latest active code in the game.

When do the active codes in King's Choice expire?

The codes have an expiration date, which is usually within a week a so from the release date.

When are the new codes released in King's Choice?

New codes are released randomly and on special occasions.

