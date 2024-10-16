King's Choice codes: Working and tested (March 2025)

- All active King's Choice Codes
- Expired King's Choice codes
- How to redeem active King's Choice codes?
- King's Choice codes and their importance
- How to fix the codes for King's Choice [Troubleshooting]
- Where to find new codes for King's Choice?
- FAQs on King's Choice codes
Players looking for King's Choice codes have come to the right place. The visual novel game features a storyline paired with numerous illustrations, where you play as a dethroned king who is on a quest to reclaim his lost crown. Additionally, you develop your army and make many political and personal decisions that have an impact on the story.
To prepare for the revolt, you need to collect resources, which can be acquired by using the free promo codes that the developers often release.
With that said, this article highlights all the active King's Choice codes.
All active King's Choice Codes
There is one active code in King’s Choice currently:
- BLS8HE: 100 Gold, 2 Vincent of Beauvais, and 2 Milk.
Additionally, this code is set to expire on March 15, 2025. So, players are advised to use it soon.
Expired King's Choice codes
Most codes become inactive after one or two weeks of release. Here is a list of expired codes:
- 4TSHFA
- Y4WSLSE
- H3GYW2
- 21CDGE
- WQ9VNZ
- HZTZ4H
- GC38AR
- 328HBR
- WZCT3V
- 5F7PLA
- MW3H2N
- 3NGCET
- LSCEQ9
- GR8TKS
- 2U9PSZ
- 2WUGEA
- TR1CKS
- QA3RJS
- AUT5MN
- F26LHL
- 8F6387
- 6U49R6
- 8X7N2V
- TKQN9G
- 9MNGY7
- W4G6BJ
- 7LE3VP
- AQTU96
- 8WNRGL
- 35TUKA
- WH9UJT
- C4JRJA
- 3M4UH6
- 8A4DT3
- 5KYX61
- 13UNYKC
- MIDOU100K
- P4TR1CK
- L4D1EZ
- LOV3U2
- 47CCWD
- U3RTIK
- 87M26Y
- KC2024
- 3VCHDR
- 5T8QJ5
- RTY6G7
- 9CQ4BU
- 7QMK8Q
- L6N3WM
- TKX2023KC
- midoubuy23
- 9XGUSP
- LK7S6H
- BCK6RE
- A8P22W
- W6H8HB
- 9PEJU3
- MIDOU08
- D36FFT
- KC2BTD
- O7Y8JQ
- KCGIFT55
- KC5BONUS
- 4FYY9B
- 1L7MHW
- MAEZ7R
- 5UJCX5
- TZZLH23
- QBS46F
- KMUD6W
- K2023C
- J3ERU9
- L1V2LN
- KCXMAS22
- 6HTENZ
- 62N7SH
- HTHFV1
- K8GNPL
- W21CFQ
- KC1124
- KC2576
- LLE45S
- D9NQF7
- KC1111
- DC110K
- 8HMNI4
- XPGWR3
- Q5GYJP
- KCCDM55
- YTBGIFT315
- PV3EZE
- 4BMQ5J
- Z8CEYB
- YTBAL777
- THXYTB888
- KCDC50K
- YTBSUB88
- 2021Xmas
- FBDCKC77
- KCDISCORD20K
- DISCORD10K
- GLOBALKC88
- HAPPY61
How to redeem active King's Choice codes?
There are two main methods for redeeming the codes:
(1) For players on android devices with at least Intermediate Lord Level 3 accounts:
- Step 1: Launch the game, and click on the avatar at the top-left corner.
- Step 2: Open 'Settings' from the bottom-right corner.
- Step 3: Find the 'Exchange Code' option and enter one of the above-mentioned codes.
(2) For players on iOS devices or Intermediate Lord Level less than 3 accounts:
- Step 1: Launch the game, and click on the avatar at the top-left corner.
- Step 2: Open 'Settings' from the bottom-right corner, and copy the UID.
- Step 3: Open the code redeeming website and enter the code.
After completing the steps, the rewards will be sent to the Mail.
King's Choice codes and their importance
King's Choice codes are regularly released to celebrate events, updates and festivals. This helps with engagement in the strategy game, which may get dull otherwise. Additionally, you are free to redeem as many active codes as they want.
How to fix the codes for King's Choice [Troubleshooting]
If the error message 'The exchange code has expired' appears upon entering the code, then your code is inactive and can no longer be used.
On the other hand, if the message 'The exchange code doesn't exist' appears, then it is possible that you have made a typo. To avoid this, consider copying and pasting the given codes.
Where to find new codes for King's Choice?
New codes for King's Choice can be found on the game's official Facebook Page, and Discord Server. Additionally, this page will be updated once new codes arrive.
FAQs on King's Choice codes
What are the latest codes in King's Choice?
BLS8HE is the latest active code in the game.
When do the active codes in King's Choice expire?
The codes have an expiration date, which is usually within a week a so from the release date.
When are the new codes released in King's Choice?
New codes are released randomly and on special occasions.