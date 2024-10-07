Lords Mobile codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

Lords Mobile codes for December 2024 offer players a fantastic opportunity to enhance their gameplay with valuable redeemable rewards. Set in a dynamic world of strategy and conquest, Lords Mobile allows players to build empires, and armies and engage in Epic battles against rivals.

As you navigate through the immersive landscape, you can unlock new abilities gather essential resources, and face for middle force. The game's engaging mechanics and reach storyline keep players invested as they drive for dominance in a competitive environment. To help you progress faster, these redeem codes provide free items such as speed-ups, resources, and exclusive chests.

In this article, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the latest active codes, along with instructions on how to redeem them so you can maximize your words your gaming experience.

All active Lords Mobile codes

Code Rewards HAPPY2025LM 200 Artifact Coins *1, 2,000 Energy *1, Speed Up (3h) *1, Speed Up PlayLM4PC 10x 60 mins Speed Up Training, 10x 30 mins Speed Up Training, 2x Emote Stamp LM2024 10x Snow Queen, 10x 25% Gold Boost, 10x 25% Ore Boost, 10x 25% Timber Boost, 10x 25% Stone Boost, 10x 25% Food Boost, 10x 10 mins Speed Up Training, 10x 10 mins Speed Up Research, 10x 1,000 Energy, 1x 25% Player EXP Boost LM001 10x Incinerator, 1x Braveheart, 3x 100 VIP Points, 10x 10 mins Speed Up, 10x 10 mins Speed Up Research, 10x 150,000 Food, 10x 50,000 Stones, 10x 50,000 Ore, 10x 50,000 Timber, 10x 50,000 Gold KingdomSportsGames 200x Artifact Coins, 2,000 Energy, 1x 3 hour Speed Up, 1x 3 hour Speed Up Research, Relocator, 3x War Prep Chest

All expired Lords Mobile codes

Here is a list of all expired codes in Lords Mobile. If you use these codes now, they will not offer any rewards:

LMGK2024

THXLORDS2024

LMPAGANIRACE

LMINLOVE2024

LMGK2024

LMINLOVE2024

LMPAGANI2024

LM001

PlayLM4PC

LM2023

HAPPY2024

LETITSNOW

LMSHREK2023

THXLORDS2023

SPOOKY2023

GUILDMATES

LMACW2023

FRIENDSFOREVER

IGG17TH

LM2023HTTYD

LMEID2023

LM2023EASTER

EMBRACEEQUITY

LM7YEARS

LMINLOVE2023

CHRISTMAS2022

2022LORDSPARTY

GUILD2022

LM2022

THANKS2022

HALLOWEEN2022

LMSMILEY

MOONFIESTA

DIVINEASSISTANCE

HOMECOMING2022

FATHERDAY2022

IGG16YEARS

MOTHERDAY2022

ROYALCOINS

LMCOLLECTOR

EASTER2022

2022ARTIFACT

LM6THANNIVERSARY

2022WINTEROLYMPICS

KUNGFUPANDA

2021LORDS

ADVENTURELOG

THANKSGIVING

LMHalloween

3DMAP

SODAFEST

LORDSHUB

LORDS

2021cj

VERGEWAY

IGG15TH

SAINTSEIYA

Chadra5

LM2021

SHANE5

Joan5

wesley5

zdu3g7a6

LM648

How to redeem active Lords Mobile codes

To enter redeem codes in Lords mobile follow these straightforward steps:

Download Lords Mobile on your device.

Open the game once it's installed, and launch the game.

Play through the initial tutorial until you reach the main screen.

On the main screen, tap the gear icon located at the bottom right corner.

Scroll down to locate the Redemption Code option and tap on it.

You will be taken to the Exchange Center where you can input your redemption code.

After pasting the code, click on Claim. Your rewards will be delivered to you immediately in-game.

By following these steps you can easily redeem codes for exciting rewards that will help you progress in Lords Mobile.

Lords Mobile codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Typing in codes manually can often result in errors, particularly when using a mobile keyboard. To prevent mistakes and ensure that you don't miss out on your rewards, it is best to copy and paste the codes directly from our list into the game.

Where to find new Lords Mobile codes?

We are always searching for Lords Mobile codes, so you can keep a close eye on our codes table for the game to learn about the latest codes.

FAQs on Lords Mobile codes

When do the active codes in Lords Mobile expire?

The codes don't have any particular expiry date and can expire randomly. So it is important to redeem them as soon as possible.

When are the new codes released in Lords Mobile?

Codes in Lords Mobile are released randomly. They can be released at any time to offer new stages and icons.

