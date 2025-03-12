Marvel Mystic Mayhem Closed Beta Test 2.0: Schedule, how to pre-register, and more 

Players can now pre-register for Marvel Mystic Mayhem Closed Beta Test 2.0. After the success of the title's first Closed Beta Test (CBT) in early January 2025, the developer announced on its official X handle it's about to launch the Super Hero team-based mobile game's second CBT to fine-tune the issues ahead of its launch.

As per the official X post, pre-registration for Marvel Mystic Mayhem Closed Beta Test 2.0 is currently live; however, it will launch in selected regions only. Here's everything you need to know.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem Closed Beta Test 2.0: Release date and how to pre-register

The Marvel Mystic Mayhem Closed Beta Test 2.0 will begin on March 20, 2025. You can pre-register for the tactical RPG title on its official website. If you were part of the first CBT, you might be familiar with the pre-registration process.

New players follow these steps to pre-register for Marvel Mystic Mayhem Closed Beta Test 2.0:

Step 1: Open the official website or click on the link provided in the official X post.

Open the official website or click on the link provided in the official X post. Step 2: Select your device OS between Android and iOS.

Select your device OS between Android and iOS. Step 3: Enter your region/country name.

Enter your region/country name. Step 4: Enter the email linked to your Google Play/iOS account.

Enter the email linked to your Google Play/iOS account. Step 5: Click on the Privacy Policy checkbox.

Click on the checkbox. Step 6: Click on Pre-Register.

This message will pop up after a successful pre-registration (Image via Netease Games)

If you have pre-registered in the first CBT of Marvel Mystic Mayhem, you must use a different email ID to complete the pre-registration this time. You can also take the survey after completing the pre-registration process to increase your chances of getting selected for the Closed Beta Test 2.0 of the title.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem Closed Beta Test 2.0: Regions and more

Since you have to select your country during the pre-registration process, many believe the Marvel Mystic Mayhem CBT 2.0 will be available for players of all regions. However, in the official announcement post, the developer mentioned the second CBT will be available for in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and Germany.

Doppelganger is arriving in the second CBT of Marvel Mystic Mayhem (Image via Netease Games)

Marvel Mystic Mayhem CBT 2.0 brings plenty of new heroes. Currently, the heroes present are Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Hulk, Sleepwalker, Moon Knight, Armor, Psylocke, Lady Bullseye, Misty Knight, Juggernaut, Man-Thing, Mister Negative, and Doppelganger.

