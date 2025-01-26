Marvel Snap announces bonus rewards following US unban

Marvel Snap has resumed its services in the USA after its brief ban on January 18, 2025. The news raised concern among gamers about what would happen to their in-game progress and purchases. Fortunately, the ban imposed by the U.S. government has been lifted since the title has brought in some changes and a new publisher.

According to recent official posts, Marvel Snap will be back in the App Stores around next week. Moreover, its availability on the Google Play Store will be restored today (January 25, 2025) at around 6 pm (PT). Consequently, in-app purchases, downloads, and updates for Android users will stay inactive for the next 24 to 48 hours. However, the Web Shop will remain open for any purchases.

As a goodwill gesture, the developer will hand out freebies, such as Alliance rewards, making up for the items players lost during the downtime. Let's check out these rewards and when players will receive them.

Trending

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Sebastian Shaw decks

Rewards players will receive in Marvel Snap as compensation for the downtime

Expand Tweet

For the US-based players: The US downtime package

For collection Level 5000

2 Spotlight Keys

5000 Season Pass XP

4150 Credits

6200 Collector’s Tokens

1000 Gold

5 Gold Conquest Ticket

3 Infinite Conquest Ticket

4000 Conquest Medals

1 Mystery Variant

6 Premium Mystery Variants

1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)

3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)

155 x5 Random Boosters

For collection under Level 500

6 Mystery Series 3 Cards

5000 Season Pass XP

7150 Credits

1000 Gold

1 Mystery Variant

6 Premium Mystery Variant

1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)

3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)

155 x5 Random Boosters

For non-US-based players: The Global Gratitude Package

For over Collection Level 500

2 Spotlight Key

3000 Collector’s Tokens

1500 Credits

1 Mystery Variant

1 Premium Mystery Variant

1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)

1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)

155 x3 Random Boosters

For collection Levels below 500

6 Mystery Series 3 Cards

3000 Credits

1 Mystery Variant

1 Premium Mystery Variant

1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)

1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)

155 x3 Random Boosters

All these rewards will be credited to players' accounts by next week, and they will be informed about it via email. So, keep checking inboxes and storage in-game.

Follow for more Marvel Snap articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback