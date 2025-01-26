Marvel Snap announces bonus rewards following US unban

Marvel Snap has resumed its services in the USA after its brief ban on January 18, 2025. The news raised concern among gamers about what would happen to their in-game progress and purchases. Fortunately, the ban imposed by the U.S. government has been lifted since the title has brought in some changes and a new publisher.
According to recent official posts, Marvel Snap will be back in the App Stores around next week. Moreover, its availability on the Google Play Store will be restored today (January 25, 2025) at around 6 pm (PT). Consequently, in-app purchases, downloads, and updates for Android users will stay inactive for the next 24 to 48 hours. However, the Web Shop will remain open for any purchases.
As a goodwill gesture, the developer will hand out freebies, such as Alliance rewards, making up for the items players lost during the downtime. Let's check out these rewards and when players will receive them.
Rewards players will receive in Marvel Snap as compensation for the downtime
For the US-based players: The US downtime package
For collection Level 5000
- 2 Spotlight Keys
- 5000 Season Pass XP
- 4150 Credits
- 6200 Collector’s Tokens
- 1000 Gold
- 5 Gold Conquest Ticket
- 3 Infinite Conquest Ticket
- 4000 Conquest Medals
- 1 Mystery Variant
- 6 Premium Mystery Variants
- 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
- 3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
- 155 x5 Random Boosters
For collection under Level 500
- 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards
- 5000 Season Pass XP
- 7150 Credits
- 1000 Gold
- 1 Mystery Variant
- 6 Premium Mystery Variant
- 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
- 3 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
- 155 x5 Random Boosters
For non-US-based players: The Global Gratitude Package
For over Collection Level 500
- 2 Spotlight Key
- 3000 Collector’s Tokens
- 1500 Credits
- 1 Mystery Variant
- 1 Premium Mystery Variant
- 1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
- 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
- 155 x3 Random Boosters
For collection Levels below 500
- 6 Mystery Series 3 Cards
- 3000 Credits
- 1 Mystery Variant
- 1 Premium Mystery Variant
- 1 Cosmic Gold Border (Super Rare)
- 1 Cosmic Red Border (Super Rare)
- 155 x3 Random Boosters
All these rewards will be credited to players' accounts by next week, and they will be informed about it via email. So, keep checking inboxes and storage in-game.
