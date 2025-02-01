Marvel Snap balance changes (January 30, 2025): Exploring all buffs and nerfs

The latest Marvel Snap balance changes, introduced on January 30, 2025, have brought buffs and nerfs to numerous cards. This update primarily aims to nerf two cards from the move/bounce archetype, which is popular in the current Marvel Snap meta tier list. Additionally, several underperforming cards in ranked mode have received buffs.

This article lists the buffs and nerfs included in the latest Marvel Snap balance changes implemented on January 30, 2025.

All cards nerfed in the latest Marvel Snap balance changes (January 30, 2025)

1) Dagger

Expand Tweet

Trending

Cost 2/ Power 0 - When this moves to a new location, get +3 power for every enemy card there. [Old]

Cost 2/ Power 2 - When this moves to a new location, get +2 power for every enemy card there. [New]

Dagger has become a staple in any "Move Bounce" archetype deck. Such decks rely on moving cards between locations to gain buffs and trigger various effects. Dagger has been especially valuable, as she gains +3 power for each enemy card at her location whenever she moves, leading to a significant accumulation of power.

To balance this, the Marvel Snap balance changes have reduced the power Dagger gets every time she moves. This should help keep her power levels more manageable. To offset this nerf, the developers have increased the card's base power from 0 to 2.

2) Arana

Cost 1/ Power 1 - Activate: Give the next card you play +2 Power and move it to the right. [Old]

Cost 1/ Power 2 - Activate: Give the next card you play +1 Power and move it to the right. [Old]

Arana is another key card in most "Move Bounce" decks. Players typically play Arana on turn one and Dagger on turn two. This strategy gives Dagger +2 power and moves her to the right, allowing her to gain more power if that location has one or two cards.

Given how well Arana and Dagger work together, it was logical for the developers to nerf them. The new Marvel Snap balance changes reduce Arana's power boost to +1 instead of +2.

All cards buffed in the latest Marvel Snap balance changes (January 30, 2025)

1) Spectrum

Spectrum got buffed (Image via Nuverse)

Cost 6/ Power 6 - On Reveal: Give your Ongoing cards +2 power. [Old]

Cost 6/ Power 7 [New]

Spectrum has often been overlooked as a finishing card in "Ongoing" decks. This is because there are other better five and six-cost cards in this deck archetype, like Klaw (used on the fifth turn) and Onslaught (used on the final turn).

The developers have increased Spectrum's power by one, making her a more formidable presence on the field. These changes should help players secure winning locations with Spectrum more consistently, especially when paired with other Ongoing cards like Moonstone.

2) Namora

Cost 5/ Power 6 - On Reveal: Give +5 Power to each of your cards alone at another location. [Old]

Cost/ 5 Power 7 [New]

Marvel Snap's Namora decks have generally been niche picks in ranked mode, primarily used by players for fun. Namora is typically used to boost the power of other solo units, such as Namor, Orca, and Symbiote Spider-Man.

To encourage more use of this archetype, the developers are buffing it for the next season, as their analysis showed the decks have been underperforming.

3) Leader

The Leader got his power buffed (Image via Nuverse)

Cost 6/ Power 3 - On Reveal: Copy the enemy card(s) with the highest Power played this turn, but on your side. [Old]

Cost 6/ Power 4 [New]

Leader was once a top card in the Marvel Snap meta. However, he has seen his effectiveness decline over time.

The latest Marvel Snap balance changes have buffed Leader's power. This may not return him to his former meta-dominant status, but it will make him stronger and increase his utility in different deck archetypes.

4) Sandman

Sandman now has more health (Image via Nuverse)

Cost 5/Power 7 - On Reveal: Next turn, cards cost 1 more. (maximum 6) [Old]

Cost 5/Power 7 [New]

Sandman has always been an underwhelming pick on most decks. Other cards are typically preferred for the fifth turn. Sandman’s only purpose has been to disrupt enemy strategies by potentially preventing them from playing their game-changing six-cost card.

Since the current meta involves playing multiple cards on the final turn, the new Marvel Snap balance changes aim to enhance Sandman's board presence in Disruption decks.

5) Ms. Marvel

Cost 4/ Power 4 - Ongoing: Your adjacent locations with 2+ cards and no repeated Costs have +5 Power. [Old]

Cost 4/ Power 5 [New]

Ms. Marvel has struggled to maintain relevance in the current meta, often being overlooked in favor of other cards.

The latest balance changes grant her +1 power, making her slightly stronger. This adjustment could make her more viable in Namora and top-tier Ms. Marvel decks in Marvel Snap.

6) Luna Snow

Cost 3/ Cost 5 - On Reveal: Add an Ice Cube to each side of this location. [Old]

Cost 3/ Cost 6 [New]

The January 2025 Marvel Snap balance changes buff Luna Snow by giving her +1 health, making her a more robust three-cost unit. This should increase her presence in top-tier decks in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback