Marvel Snap Dark Avengers Global Bounty event: Schedule, cards, and rewards explored

By Bikram Chakraborty
Modified Jan 15, 2025 20:25 IST
Everything you need to know about the Marvel Snap Dark Avengers Global Bounty event (Image via Nuverse)
Everything you need to know about the Marvel Snap Dark Avengers Global Bounty event (Image via Nuverse)

The Marvel Snap Dark Avengers Global Bounty event was launched on January 14, 2025, and will be running till January 28, 2025. This event invites players to collaborate with each other and achieve victories with specific Dark Avengers-themed cards. In fact, the more victories one secures, the more rewards the community will be able to earn as a whole.

In this article, we will explore the mechanics of the event, the featured bounty cards, and the exciting rewards players can earn by participating in this challenge.

Marvel Snap Dark Avengers Global Bounty event: How it works

Participants are tasked with winning matches using designated Dark Avengers-themed cards throughout the event period. Each victory not only counts towards personal achievements but also contributes to a global win count that unlocks rewards for everyone.

Every win adds to the overall global tally. As this count increases, players unlock increasingly valuable rewards. This collaborative format encourages everyone to work together and strategize effectively.

To enhance their contributions, players can include Bounty Cards in their decks. Each Bounty card used in a winning deck counts as an additional win, significantly boosting the player's impact on the global win count.

The following will be used as bounty cards:

  • Iron Patriot (Season Pass Exclusive)
  • Victoria Hand (NEW)
  • Moonstone (NEW)
  • Luke Cage (Series 3)
  • USAgent (Series 5)
  • Daken (Series 4)
  • Devil Dinosaur (Starter Card)

These cards have been carefully selected to embody the essence of the Dark Avengers while ensuring inclusivity for new players with Devil Dinosaur. This diverse selection allows both seasoned veterans and newcomers to engage in the event.

Marvel Snap Dark Avengers Global Bounty event: Rewards structure

As the global win count rises, players can unlock a variety of rewards based on collective achievements:

  • Tier 1: 5 Million Wins - 500 Credits
  • Tier 2: 8 Million Wins - PMV (Premium Mystery Variant)
  • Tier 3: 10 Million Wins - 3 Snowflake Red Borders
  • Tier 4: 15 Million Wins - Exclusive Variant: Knull
  • Tier 5: 20 Million Wins - Exclusive Variant: X-23

These rewards incentivize participation and enhance gameplay by providing valuable resources and exclusive content that players can add to their collections. This event not only highlights the importance of teamwork but also showcases the vibrant community within Marvel Snap.

The Marvel Snap Dark Avengers Global Bounty event presents an exciting opportunity for players to engage with new gameplay mechanics while working together for shared rewards. The event fosters a sense of community as players unite to achieve common goals. The collaborative spirit makes the game more enjoyable for everyone involved.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
