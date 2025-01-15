Marvel Snap January 2025 update patch notes: Card updates, bug fixes, and more

Nuverse has just released Marvel Snap January 2025 update patch notes, introducing a few major changes to the game. For starters, the drop rate for Series 3 cards from the Collector's Reserves has doubled to help players complete their collection faster. The developers have also acknowledged and fixed certain bugs with this update.

This article highlights details of the Marvel Snap January 2025 update patch notes.

Everything you need to know about the Marvel Snap January 2025 update patch notes

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Marvel Snap January 2025 update patch notes are as follows:

Card acquisition changes

Card acquisition in Marvel Snap has received the following changes:

Doubled the drop rate of Series 3 cards in Collector's Reserves, from 2 out of every 9 to 4 out of every 9.

This will substantially reduce the time newer players need to acquire all Series 3 cards.

Increased the Token payout from Spotlight Cache duplicates from 1000 Tokens to 2000 Tokens.

Note: The Marvel Snap January 2025 update patch notes will only be active for players who update the game.

Card updates

Expand Tweet

While none of the changes mentioned in the Marvel Snap January 2025 update patch notes are functional, the description of the cards is modified. Any description with the phrase 'At the start of the game' is replaced by 'Game Start.' The changes are as follows:

Agatha Harkness

[Old] 6/14: At the start of the game, draw Agatha. She controls your cards on even turns.

At the start of the game, draw Agatha. She controls your cards on even turns. [New] 6/14: - Game Start: Draw Agatha. She controls your cards on even turns.

Thanos

[Old] 6/10: At the start of the game, draw Thanos and shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.

At the start of the game, draw Thanos and shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck. [New] 6/10: Game Start: Draw Thanos and shuffle the six Infinity Stones into your deck.

Uatu the Watcher

[Old] 1/2: At the start of the game, shows unrevealed locations to you.

At the start of the game, shows unrevealed locations to you. [New] 1/2: Game Start: You can see the unrevealed locations.

High Evolutionary

[Old] 4/6: At the start of the game, unlock the potential of your cards with no abilities.

At the start of the game, unlock the potential of your cards with no abilities. [New] 4/6: Game Start: Unlock the potential of your cards with no abilities.

Emperor Hulkling

[Old] 6/12: At the start of the game, copy the text of a random 6-Cost card.

At the start of the game, copy the text of a random 6-Cost card. [New] 6/12: Game Start: Copy the text of a random 6-Cost card.

Bug fixes

The following bugs have been fixed with the Marvel Snap January 2025 update:

Card and location fixes in 36.x

Symbiote Spider-Man merging with a card revived by Phoenix Force should no longer remove that card’s ability to Move.

Addressed an issue that was allowing some players to see the facedown card an opposing Malekith added to a location.

Playing Kate Bishop in certain locations (ex: Shuri’s Lab) should no longer cause a long hang to occur.

Playing Kate Bishop with 6+ cards in your hand should no longer cause a long hang to occur.

Card and location art fixes in 36.x

Lasher should have associated VFX hooked up.

Fixed an issue that caused Sp//dr’s VFX to be mispositioned when played on your opponent’s side.

Fixed an issue that caused Peni Parker and Sp//dr’s VFX to occasionally not play at all on your opponent’s side.

Venom’s Skan Variant should now display split finishes properly.

Black Flare particle effects should no longer display as oversized ovals.

Other fixes in 36.x

Fixed an issue with copyright marks on a couple of season loading splashes

Localization fixes in 36.x

Cleaned up some instances where localization strings related to the Super Premium season pass weren’t implemented properly.

Backend/server fixes in 36.x

Deployed a fix that should address a rare occurrence of duplicate variants being awarded in cases where multiple Mystery Variants are claimed at the same time.

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback