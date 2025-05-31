  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Marvel Snap May 29 balance update: All changes explored

Marvel Snap May 29 balance update: All changes explored

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified May 31, 2025 13:39 IST
Check out these changes (Image via Nuverse)
Check out these changes (Image via Nuverse)

The Marvel Snap May 29 balance update introduced several nerfs to high-profile cards. According to the developer, the metagame has become a more rigid structure than they want, which is why this patch was released "to ensure some churn within the metagame."

Ad

Read on to learn more about the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update.

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Proxima Midnight decks

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All details of the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are all the nerfs implemented in the metagame according to the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update:

Strange Supreme

  • Before: 2/2 - Gains +2 Power from merging. Merges one of your created cards at the end of the Turn.
  • Now: 2/2 -> 2/1

Cap's Shield (Sam Wilson)

  • Before: 0/1 - Ongoing: Can't be destroyed. Gives your Cap +2 Power when it moves to the Cap's location.
  • Now: 0/1 -> 0/0

Hazmat

  • Before: 2/2 - On Reveal: Afflict all other cards with one negative Power.
  • Now: 2/2 -> 3/3
Ad

Sauron

  • Before: 2/2 - On Reveal: Removes the abilities of all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck.
  • Now: 1/3 - On Reveal: Remove the abilities of all Ongoing cards in your deck.

Makkari

  • Before: 3/4 - End of Turn: Runs from your hand to a random location.
  • Now: 3/4 -> 3/3

Location Enabled: Isle of Silence

  • The ongoing effects have been disabled.

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Nocturne decks

Here are all the cards that have been buffed according to the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update:

Ad

Storm

  • Before: 4/5 - On Reveal: Floods its location. The next Turn is the last, wherein this card can be played.
  • Now: 4/5 -> 3/2

Flooding

  • Flooding doesn't make a combo with Legion anymore.

Toxie Doxie

  • Before: 2/1 - On Reveal: Gives two cards in your hand with +2 Power. You can't play them in the next Turn.
  • Now: 2/3 - On Reveal: Gives two characters in your hand with +2 Power. You can't play them in the next Turn.
Ad

Annihilus

  • Before: 5/7 - On Reveal: Your cards with Power below zero switch sides and destroy those that can't.
  • Now: 5/7 -> 5/8

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Cull Obsidian decks

Electro

  • Before: 3/3 - On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play one card a Turn.
  • Now: 3/3 -> 3/4

Cerebro

  • Before: 2/0 - Ongoing: Your highest-power cards have +2 Power.
  • Now: 3/0 - Ongoing: Your highest-power cards have +3 Power.

That covers everything you need to know about the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update.

Ad

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Ajax decks

More articles related to Marvel Snap by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 700 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications