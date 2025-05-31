Marvel Snap May 29 balance update: All changes explored

The Marvel Snap May 29 balance update introduced several nerfs to high-profile cards. According to the developer, the metagame has become a more rigid structure than they want, which is why this patch was released "to ensure some churn within the metagame."

Ad

Read on to learn more about the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update.

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Proxima Midnight decks

All details of the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here are all the nerfs implemented in the metagame according to the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update:

Strange Supreme

Before: 2/2 - Gains +2 Power from merging. Merges one of your created cards at the end of the Turn.

Now: 2/2 -> 2/1

Cap's Shield (Sam Wilson)

Before: 0/1 - Ongoing: Can't be destroyed. Gives your Cap +2 Power when it moves to the Cap's location.

Now: 0/1 -> 0/0

Hazmat

Before: 2/2 - On Reveal: Afflict all other cards with one negative Power.

Now: 2/2 -> 3/3

Ad

Sauron

Before: 2/2 - On Reveal: Removes the abilities of all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck.

Now: 1/3 - On Reveal: Remove the abilities of all Ongoing cards in your deck.

Makkari

Before: 3/4 - End of Turn: Runs from your hand to a random location.

Now: 3/4 -> 3/3

Location Enabled: Isle of Silence

The ongoing effects have been disabled.

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Nocturne decks

Here are all the cards that have been buffed according to the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update:

Ad

Storm

Before: 4/5 - On Reveal: Floods its location. The next Turn is the last, wherein this card can be played.

Now: 4/5 -> 3/2

Flooding

Flooding doesn't make a combo with Legion anymore.

Toxie Doxie

Before: 2/1 - On Reveal: Gives two cards in your hand with +2 Power. You can't play them in the next Turn.

Now: 2/3 - On Reveal: Gives two characters in your hand with +2 Power. You can't play them in the next Turn.

Ad

Annihilus

Before: 5/7 - On Reveal: Your cards with Power below zero switch sides and destroy those that can't.

Now: 5/7 -> 5/8

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Cull Obsidian decks

Electro

Before: 3/3 - On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play one card a Turn.

Now: 3/3 -> 3/4

Cerebro

Before: 2/0 - Ongoing: Your highest-power cards have +2 Power.

Now: 3/0 - Ongoing: Your highest-power cards have +3 Power.

That covers everything you need to know about the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update.

Ad

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Ajax decks

More articles related to Marvel Snap by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 700 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More