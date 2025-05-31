Marvel Snap May 29 balance update: All changes explored

The Marvel Snap May 29 balance update introduced several nerfs to high-profile cards. According to the developer, the metagame has become a more rigid structure than they want, which is why this patch was released "to ensure some churn within the metagame."
Read on to learn more about the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update.
All details of the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update
Here are all the nerfs implemented in the metagame according to the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update:
Strange Supreme
- Before: 2/2 - Gains +2 Power from merging. Merges one of your created cards at the end of the Turn.
- Now: 2/2 -> 2/1
Cap's Shield (Sam Wilson)
- Before: 0/1 - Ongoing: Can't be destroyed. Gives your Cap +2 Power when it moves to the Cap's location.
- Now: 0/1 -> 0/0
Hazmat
- Before: 2/2 - On Reveal: Afflict all other cards with one negative Power.
- Now: 2/2 -> 3/3
Sauron
- Before: 2/2 - On Reveal: Removes the abilities of all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck.
- Now: 1/3 - On Reveal: Remove the abilities of all Ongoing cards in your deck.
Makkari
- Before: 3/4 - End of Turn: Runs from your hand to a random location.
- Now: 3/4 -> 3/3
Location Enabled: Isle of Silence
- The ongoing effects have been disabled.
Here are all the cards that have been buffed according to the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update:
Storm
- Before: 4/5 - On Reveal: Floods its location. The next Turn is the last, wherein this card can be played.
- Now: 4/5 -> 3/2
Flooding
- Flooding doesn't make a combo with Legion anymore.
Toxie Doxie
- Before: 2/1 - On Reveal: Gives two cards in your hand with +2 Power. You can't play them in the next Turn.
- Now: 2/3 - On Reveal: Gives two characters in your hand with +2 Power. You can't play them in the next Turn.
Annihilus
- Before: 5/7 - On Reveal: Your cards with Power below zero switch sides and destroy those that can't.
- Now: 5/7 -> 5/8
Electro
- Before: 3/3 - On Reveal: +1 Max Energy. Ongoing: You can only play one card a Turn.
- Now: 3/3 -> 3/4
Cerebro
- Before: 2/0 - Ongoing: Your highest-power cards have +2 Power.
- Now: 3/0 - Ongoing: Your highest-power cards have +3 Power.
That covers everything you need to know about the Marvel Snap May 29 balance update.
