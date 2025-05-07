Marvel Snap new season: Release date, X-Men Cards, locations, and more

Nuverse is going back to Professor Xavier's institute for the new Marvel Snap season and has promised plenty of fresh content, including cards, locations, and more. Powerful recruits from the professor's institute will be arriving in the game throughout the whole month. The developer also announced the launch of two new albums that players can complete to earn more rewards.
According to the Developer Update video from the Marvel Snap team, the Marvel Snap new season will begin on May 6, 2025, at 7 pm UTC. This article provides every detail you need to know about Snap's upcoming X-Men season.
Marvel Snap new season (May 2025): X-Men season cards
The Marvel Snap new X-Men season is arriving on May 6, 2025, and it will bring five cards. Esme Cuckoo, one of the five telepathic Stepford Cuckoos (clones of Emma Frost), is arriving with the Season Pass.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
New Surge, Prodigy, Xorn, and Elixir cards will also arrive during this season. These Series 5 cards will appear weekly as the spotlight cards in the Cards Shop. You can also get these items from Seasonal Series 5 SNAP packs.
Check out the release date, powers, and abilities of the upcoming cards below:
Also read: Best Marvel Snap Cull Obsidian decks
In a press release, the developer also talks about the launch of the Captain Carter card as a Seasonal Series 5 Release. While it states that the Captain Carter card will release on May 6, 2025, it does not reveal its cost, power, or ability.
Marvel Snap new season (May 2025): New locations
The developer also announced two fresh locations during the New X-Men season, called the Pit of Exile and Genosha.
Also read: Best Marvel Snap Nocturne decks
Read on to explore more about these locations:
- Pit of Exile: You cannot play the cards with 10 or more Power in this location.
- Genosha: This location will destroy all but your highest-cost card here after turn 5.
Marvel Snap new season brings two new Albums
Nuverse also announced the launch of three Albums as part of the Marvel Snap New X-Men season. These include the "Take a Penny, Leave a Penny" Album (launch on May 8, 2025), designed by Mike Krahulik, the "Chibi Supremacy" Album (launch on May 15, 2025), designed by Rian Gonzalez, and the "Disco" Album (launch on May 30, 2025).
Also read: Best Marvel Snap Ajax decks
Check out the rewards for these Albums below:
Marvel Snap new season (May 2025): All Shop takeovers and Twitch Drops
The latest Albums' variants will be taking over the Shop as soon as the Albums go live in the game. Five new Penny Arcade Variants will appear in the Shop on May 8, 2025, while the Rian Gonzales variants will arrive on May 15, 2025. Finally, the Disco Variants will hit the Shop on May 30, 2025.
Also read: Best Marvel Snap Sasquatch decks
You can watch your favorite Marvel Snap Twitch Streamers to get some more in-game assets. The Twitch Drops will be available between May 6 and May 13, 2025. You can get 65 Random Boosters for watching two hours of streams, Penny Arcade Border for watching four hours of streams, and Welcome Home Card Back for six hours of streams.
The Marvel Snap New X-Men season brings plenty of fresh cards and locations. The rewards from the Albums and Twitch Drops can also boost your progress and earn you some bragging rights.