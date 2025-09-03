Marvel Snap Visions of the Future season: New characters, season pass, and more

The Marvel Snap Visions of the Future season is set to go live, featuring a new wave of synthezoids and shaping a robotic future. The contents of the fresh season include a new season pass, characters, snap packs, locations, limited-time game modes/events, and albums. Read on to learn about the season in detail.Everything you need to know about the Marvel Snap Visions of the Future seasonSeason passThe developer has stated that putting a card solely behind the Super Premium Pass now feels restrictive. Therefore, this season, Sparky will be introduced on day one in the Seasonal Series 5 Snap Pack. A premium version for the character will also be offered in the Super Premium Pass.Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Nocturne decksNew charactersHere are the new Series 4 characters:Awesome Andy: Gives one of your cards +2 Power at each other location upon activation.Omega Sentinel: Afflicts the highest-power enemy card with -7 Power upon activation.Super Adaptoid: Steals the text from an enemy Activate card upon reveal.Danger: Destroys an enemy card with less Power upon activation.Here are the new Series 5 characters:Moirax: When the card is destroyed, it yields a copy of the player's opening hand.Bastion: Adds copies of other cards to the player's hand and sets their Costs to 2 and Power to 3 upon reveal.Jim Hammond (Human Torch): For every bonus Energy that the wielder has, it grants +1 Power at the start of each turn.Warlock: Grants a card to the player's hand with -1 Cost for each unspent Energy upon activation.Jocasta: Upon activation, immediately activates the player's other cards without using their Activate abilities.Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Ajax decksSnap PacksSeptember 2, 2025: Galactus First Steps - Seasonal Series 5September 2, 2025: Silver Surfer First Steps - Seasonal Series 4September 21, 2025: Air-Walker - Seasonal Series 4LocationsKvch: For each player, add a random Activate Card here.Stark Industries: Splits +8 Power among all cards after turn 4.Limited-time game modes/eventsDeadpool's DinnerDeadpool's Dinner will arrive on September 18, 2025, and last until September 25, 2025, bringing in smoother, player-friendly upgrades. This time, only your own Snaps will affect your stakes, meaning that there will be no auto-doubling on turns 5 and 6 and risk from your foe's raises unless you match them.High VoltageThe High Voltage event will arrive on October 2, 2025, and last until October 6, 2025. A four-day festivity, High Voltage, will be a cosmetic event without any unlockable cards. Furthermore, a fresh banned list will also be present.Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Cull Obsidian decksBrand new albumsHere is the new album from Alex Maleev coming out on September 16, 2025:Collect 3: 1500 CreditsCollect 6: 3 Mystery BordersCollect 9: Dr Doom – Toots As He Pleases EmoteCollect 12: Khonshu – Alex Maleev VariantHere is the new album featuring the chibi art of Rodgon. It is set to arrive on September 23, 2025:Collect 3: Premium Mystery VariantCollect 6: 3 Mystery BordersCollect 9: 3 Premium Mystery BordersCollect 12: Strange Supreme – Rodgon Chibi VariantHere is another album filled with bold and dynamic art coming on September 30, 2025:Collect 3: 2000 CreditsCollect 6: 3 Premium Mystery BordersCollect 9: Dormammu – James Ryman VariantCollect 12: Collector’s Tokens – 5000More articles related to Marvel Snap by Sportskeeda:How to get Deadpool Banner in Marvel Rivals5 best Marvel Snap Proxima Midnight decks