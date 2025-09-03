  • home icon
  Marvel Snap Visions of the Future season: New characters, season pass, and more

Marvel Snap Visions of the Future season: New characters, season pass, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 03, 2025 09:44 GMT
Check out the content of the patch (Image via Nuverse)
We check out the contents of the new season (Image via Nuverse)

The Marvel Snap Visions of the Future season is set to go live, featuring a new wave of synthezoids and shaping a robotic future. The contents of the fresh season include a new season pass, characters, snap packs, locations, limited-time game modes/events, and albums.

Read on to learn about the season in detail.

Everything you need to know about the Marvel Snap Visions of the Future season

also-read-trending Trending

Season pass

The developer has stated that putting a card solely behind the Super Premium Pass now feels restrictive. Therefore, this season, Sparky will be introduced on day one in the Seasonal Series 5 Snap Pack. A premium version for the character will also be offered in the Super Premium Pass.

New characters

Here are the new Series 4 characters:

  • Awesome Andy: Gives one of your cards +2 Power at each other location upon activation.
  • Omega Sentinel: Afflicts the highest-power enemy card with -7 Power upon activation.
  • Super Adaptoid: Steals the text from an enemy Activate card upon reveal.
  • Danger: Destroys an enemy card with less Power upon activation.
Here are the new Series 5 characters:

  • Moirax: When the card is destroyed, it yields a copy of the player's opening hand.
  • Bastion: Adds copies of other cards to the player's hand and sets their Costs to 2 and Power to 3 upon reveal.
  • Jim Hammond (Human Torch): For every bonus Energy that the wielder has, it grants +1 Power at the start of each turn.
  • Warlock: Grants a card to the player's hand with -1 Cost for each unspent Energy upon activation.
  • Jocasta: Upon activation, immediately activates the player's other cards without using their Activate abilities.
Snap Packs

  • September 2, 2025: Galactus First Steps - Seasonal Series 5
  • September 2, 2025: Silver Surfer First Steps - Seasonal Series 4
  • September 21, 2025: Air-Walker - Seasonal Series 4

Locations

  • Kvch: For each player, add a random Activate Card here.
  • Stark Industries: Splits +8 Power among all cards after turn 4.

Limited-time game modes/events

Deadpool's Dinner

Deadpool's Dinner will arrive on September 18, 2025, and last until September 25, 2025, bringing in smoother, player-friendly upgrades. This time, only your own Snaps will affect your stakes, meaning that there will be no auto-doubling on turns 5 and 6 and risk from your foe's raises unless you match them.

High Voltage

The High Voltage event will arrive on October 2, 2025, and last until October 6, 2025. A four-day festivity, High Voltage, will be a cosmetic event without any unlockable cards. Furthermore, a fresh banned list will also be present.

Brand new albums

Here is the new album from Alex Maleev coming out on September 16, 2025:

  • Collect 3: 1500 Credits
  • Collect 6: 3 Mystery Borders
  • Collect 9: Dr Doom – Toots As He Pleases Emote
  • Collect 12: Khonshu – Alex Maleev Variant
Here is the new album featuring the chibi art of Rodgon. It is set to arrive on September 23, 2025:

  • Collect 3: Premium Mystery Variant
  • Collect 6: 3 Mystery Borders
  • Collect 9: 3 Premium Mystery Borders
  • Collect 12: Strange Supreme – Rodgon Chibi Variant

Here is another album filled with bold and dynamic art coming on September 30, 2025:

  • Collect 3: 2000 Credits
  • Collect 6: 3 Premium Mystery Borders
  • Collect 9: Dormammu – James Ryman Variant
  • Collect 12: Collector’s Tokens – 5000

