  Marvel Strike Force battle plan (Feb 28 - March 7, 2025): Schedule and event details

Marvel Strike Force battle plan (Feb 28 - March 7, 2025): Schedule and event details

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Mar 01, 2025 15:40 IST
A new battle plan is here! (Image via Scopely)
A new battle plan is here! (Image via Scopely)

A new Weekly Blog, Waaaugh It's Our Birthday, has announced a fresh Marvel Strike Force battle plan starting from February 28 and lasting until March 7, 2025. According to this battle plan, players can expect the arrival of Season 80 Anniversary S.T.R.I.K.E. Pass, Kraven the Hunter Blitz, Mission of the Majestrix, and much more content.

We explore all the content of the latest Marvel Strike Force battle plan.

Details of the Marvel Strike Force battle plan (February 28 - March 7, 2025)

The following is a Marvel Strike Force battle plan that will run through March 7, 2025:

March 3, 2025

  • Season 80: Anniversary S.T.R.I.K.E. Pass - Enjoy even more resources to boost your roster in place of character shards.
  • Kraven the Hunter Blitz
  • Mission of the Majestrix Begins
  • 7th Anniversary Begins
  • 7th Year Bash
  • Hold the Line
  • Origin Story

March 7, 2025

  • Watch This

Note that besides these, players can expect the availability of the following characters:

  • Emma Frost (X-Men)
  • Ancient One
  • Man-Thing

Event details as mentioned in the latest Marvel Strike Force battle plan

1) Mission of the Majestrix

  • This event allows you to obtain all seven Red Stars for Lilandra and ready her for battle in Cosmic Crucible.
  • How to earn Lilandra Red Stars: Acquire Lilandra Brooch Tokens from the Free tiers of the Battle Pass and S.T.R.I.K.E Pass, finish Mission of the Majestrix Milestones, and claim Red Stars.

2) 7th Anniversary

Celebrating the seventh anniversary of the game, Scopely will release four weeks of events and fancy costumes according to the latest Marvel Strike Force battle plan. These will also include four new special anniversary costumes.

The 7th Anniversary Meta includes the following:

  • 4 Main Milestones
  • 4 Quick Rumbles
  • 2 Alliance Milestones
  • 1 Weekly Web Milestone that repeats four times with updating rewards

Here is the event schedule:

Main Milestones

  • 7th Anniversary Begins
  • 7th Voyage
  • Lucky Seven
  • 7th Time is the Charm

Quick Rumbles

  • Watch This
  • Guardians Day
  • To Me My
  • Sinister Seven

Alliance Milestones

  • Spoils of War
  • Cosmic Journey

Weekly Web Milestone

  • 7th Year Bash
  • 7th Year Bash
  • 7th Year Bash
  • 7th Year Bash

3) Week 17th Anniversary events

  • How to score points: Finish the Daily Objectives, Battle with Heroes in a game mode.
  • Big rewards: Spider-Weaver's 7th Anniversary Costume, Spider-Weaver shards, XP, and gear
  • 7th Anniversary Reward: 7th Year Tokens
  • Beginning date: March 3, 2025.

7th Year Bash

  • How to score points: Spend one Eventful Energy and Starship Energy.
  • Prizes: 7th Anniversary progress
  • Beginning date: March 3, 2025.

Spoils of War

  • How to score points: Battle in War on Offense or Defense.
  • Rewards: Peggy Carter Shards
  • Beginning date: March 3, 2025.
Watch This

  • How to score points: Blitz with Infinity Watch using bonus points for those at five or seven Stars.
  • Rewards: 7th Year Tokens
  • Beginning date: March 7, 2025.

4) Origin Story

Origin Story is another event unveiled in the Marvel Strike Force battle plan. It challenges players to find the missing Howard the Duck Diamonds and offers XP in return.

  • How to score points: Earn Origin Coins from Campaign nodes.
  • Big rewards: Waaaugh, it's Diamond for Howard the Duck!
  • Beginning date: March 3, 2025.

Edited by Angad Sharma
