Marvel Strike Force battle plan (March 8 - March 14, 2025): Schedule and event details

A new weekly blog, Sweet Summers Child, has announced a fresh Marvel Strike Force battle plan that will kick off on March 8 and continue until March 14, 2025. According to this battle plan, gamers can expect the arrival of Hercules Battle Pass, Pandapool Blitz, a new character named Havoc, and Friday free claim, among other content.
Let's explore everything you need to know about the latest Marvel Strike Force battle plan.
Details of the Marvel Strike Force battle plan (March 8 - March 14, 2025)
Below is a Marvel Strike Force battle plan that will run through March 14, 2025:
March 10, 2025
- Hercules Battle Pass
- Pandapool Blitz
- A Hero’s Voyage
- 7th Voyage
- 7th Year Bash
- Shadow King Re-Run
- Sentinel Earth Campaign
March 13, 2025
- Havoc's arrival
Event details as mentioned in the latest Marvel Strike Force battle plan
1) Havoc's arrival
Havoc is set to hit the battleground in-game on March 13, 2025, at 2:00 pm (PDT).
- Orb: Summer's Wrath Orb
- Cost: 675 Power Cores for a possibility to earn 180 Havoc shards
- Offers: Head to the Supplies Store for exclusive offers available for three days.
- Unlock more with Special Deals: Upon your next login, you can receive a deal to unlock additional offers. These deals offer Gold, Training Modules, and other vital resources.
- Red Stars: Power up Havoc by utilizing Red Stars.
2) Daylight Savings
The Daylight Savings will kick off on March 9, 2025, meaning many event start times will start one hour late.
3) Coming Soon: Gear Tier 20
Gear Tier 20 is arriving in-game to boost players' characters. Also, it will play a vital role in battles.
4) Seven years, One legacy
The next chapter of the Anniversary mission is arriving in-game.
Chapter 2 - Sentinel Earth
Accompany Doctor Doom and S.H.I.E.L.D. Medic in discovering more data from the Sentinels to locate Nick Fury's whereabouts.
Requirements
- Easy - None
- Normal - City
- Heroic - Kestrel, 1-4 City
5) War Season update
Two Wars would take place in a week for at least two weeks. It will be resumed to three per week in a few days.
6) Friday free claim
Head to the web to claim Friday's Free claim, available only until March 8, at 1:00 pm (PST), 2025.
Here are the offered rewards:
- 500 Origin Coins
- 5 Patriot
7) 7th Anniversary events
7th Voyage
Employ your Immortal X-Men's telepathy skill, put on an Anniversary Costume, and earn an incredible amount of XP:
- How to score points: Finish your Daily Objectives and battle with City characters in any game mode.
- Big rewards: Jean Grey's 7th Anniversary Costume, XP, and equipment.
- 7th Anniversary reward: 7th Year Tokens.
- Starting on March 10, at 2:00 pm (PDT), 2025.
7th Year Bash
- How to score points: Spend Eventful energy and Starship energy.
- Prizes: 7th Anniversary progress
- Starting on March 10 at 2:00 pm (PDT).