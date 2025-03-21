Marvel Strike Force Ultimate 32 and CC Season 14: All rules explained

Marvel Strike Force Ultimate 32 tournament is set to arrive in a few days. This tournament tests players' Cosmic Crucible skills and lasts five days, comprising three stages. Because of this, players only receive six attacks per room, with the Attempt Bonus reducing from 1000 to 800, 600, 400, 200, and then finally to 0.

Read on to learn about the Marvel Strike Force Ultimate 32 tournament and CC Season 14's rules before hitting the battlefield.

Everything you need to know about the Marvel Strike Force Ultimate 32 tournament

Global Rules

On Defense

All Characters:

Gain +20% Max Health and +10 Damage.

After each completed attack, gains +1 Exhausted.

Stage 1 - Glass Cannon

On Defense and Offense

Striker characters:

Spawn with Seguard

Gain -90% Max Health

Gain +100% damage

Spawn with 5 Deathproof

Fortifier characters:

Spawn with Taunt

Stage 2 - Toxic

On Defense and Offense

All characters:

On the character's turn, attack oneself for 15% of the self's Max Health. Also, this hit reduces the maximum health of the characters by the same amount.

Stage 3 - Take a Moment

On Offense

All characters:

Reduces the Focus and Damage by 5000% and 50%, respectively, for any non-Mephisto character who takes a turn before any character on defense.

Also read: Marvel Strike Force Early 2025 Sneak Peek: Battle World, Cosmic Crucible updates, and more

Everything to know about the Marvel Strike Force CC Season 14

Global Rules - Laser Beams

On Defense and Offense

Starjammers characters:

The characters apply Bleed after receiving piercing damage.

On Defense

All characters:

Gain +20% Max Health and +10% Damage.

The character gains +1 Exhausted after each completed attack.

Stage 1 - Glass Cannon

On Defense and Offense

Striker characters:

Spawn with Safeguard

Gain -90% Max Health

Gain +100% damage

Spawn with five Deathproof

Fortifier characters:

Spawn with Taunt.

Stage 2 - Turtle Shell

On Defense and Offense

All characters:

Gain +50% Max Barrier.

The character shields oneself for 100% of the self's Max Health after being spawned.

Gain +100 Damage.

When an ally dies, the character shields themselves for 100% of the self's Max Health.

Stage 3 - Toxic

On Defense and Offense - All characters:

Attacks themselves for 15% of their Max Health.

Stage 4 - Take a Moment

On Offense - All characters:

Reduces the self's Focus and Damage by 5000% and 50%, respectively, for any non-Mephisto character that takes a turn before a character on defense.

Stage 5 - Mutant Immune System

On Defense and Offense - Mutant characters:

On turn, the characters clear all negative effects from the self and heal themselves 10% of Max Health for each negative effect removed.

All characters:

The characters gain Defense Down on a turn's end.

Stage 6 - Spider-Man's Web Trap

On Defense and Offense - All characters:

The Speed Bar can't be changed.

Characters with Speed Up gain -50% Speed.

Characters with Slow gains 50% Speed.

These are the rules to know about the imminent Marvel Strike Force Ultimate 32 and CC Season 14.

