Misty Continent Cursed Island codes: Working and tested (March 2025) 

If you are looking for Misty Continent Cursed Island codes, you have come to the right place. Misty Continent is an adventure game based on building a base. In it, you can establish and develop a village while exploring a cursed island and its mysteries. Additionally, you hire heroes and engage in battles against foes to defend your territory.

However, running and expanding a village takes resources, and sometimes the game does not offer enough. Thankfully, you can utilize Misty Continent Cursed Island codes to get a much-needed boost and speed up their progression.

For those searching, this article all the active and expired Misty Continent Cursed Island codes.

All active Misty Continent Cursed Island codes

Here are all the Misty Continent codes that are currently active:

Hero999 : 2x 60m Training Speedup, 2x 100 Gold, 10K Food, 5x 5m Construction Speedup, 10x 2K Stones, 10x 500 Silver, 150x Hero Badge, 60m Construction Speedup, 10x 10K Magic Crystals, and 5m Training Speedup.

: 2x 60m Training Speedup, 2x 100 Gold, 10K Food, 5x 5m Construction Speedup, 10x 2K Stones, 10x 500 Silver, 150x Hero Badge, 60m Construction Speedup, 10x 10K Magic Crystals, and 5m Training Speedup. PEGGY999: 2x 60m Training Speedup, 2x 100 Gold, 10K Food, 5x 5m Construction Speedup, 10x 2K Stones, 10x 500 Silver, 150x Hero Badge, 60m Construction Speedup, 10x 10K Magic Crystals, and 5m Training Speedup.

List of expired Mistey Continent Cursed Island codes

Expired codes are as follows:

EMNUFCMGA

HERO777

MCGAMEFRIDAY23

23DCAAMYIRFMEG

HappyMothersDay

PEGGY2023

MC777

MCCode4You

HappyWomensDay

GIFT666

MistyCode

MerryXmas2you

MCgame500

GAR25D62D356

MCMerryXmas

MCgame500

GAR3D43A32C

HappyHalloweenMC

FBSnakeDefeated

GIFT666

MCFUNGAME

MCGameAnniversary2024

MCFriendshipDay24

HERO777

MCCode4You

MCMothersDAY24

24HAPPYMCEaster

MerryXmas2you

MC777 PEGGY2023

HappyMothersDay

HappyWomensDay

MCRAMADAN2023

MCMerryXmas

MCgame500

MistyCode

GAR25D62D356

GAR3D43A32C

How to redeem Misty Continent Cursed Island codes

Get free resources in Misty Continent (Image via FunPlus)

Players can redeem the codes by following the given below steps:

Step 1: Launch the game and select profile in the top left corner.

Launch the game and select profile in the top left corner. Step 2 : Select "Settings" in the bottom right corner.

: Select "Settings" in the bottom right corner. Step 3: Find an option called "Gift Codes" and enter the desired code. If the code is active, the rewards will be sent to the mail.

Find an option called "Gift Codes" and enter the desired code. If the code is active, the rewards will be sent to the mail. Step 4: Open the mail on the home screen and open the recent message.

Open the mail on the home screen and open the recent message. Step 5: Finally, select the "Claim" button and the rewards will be credited to the account.

Misty Continent codes and their importance

Misty Continent search island codes are released every once in a while. They serve as gifts for new events, festivals, and anniversaries, which helps players stay engaged in the game. The codes also generate traffic on social media accounts for the game.

Misty Continent Cursed Island codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Get free rewards in Misty Continent (Image via Funlift)

If the error message "This redemption code has not been found" appears upon entering the code, the code is either expired or incorrect. To avoid this, players are advised to copy and paste the code instead of manually entering it.

If the error persists after pasting the code, it is likely to be expired.

Where to find new codes

Players can find new Misty Continent codes on the posts from the game's social media accounts. Additionally, this page will also be updated upon the arrival of new codes, so players can monitor it as well.

FAQs on Misty Continent Cursed Island codes

What is the latest code in Misty Continent?

HAPPY2025 is latest code in the game, but it has expired.

When do the active codes in Misty Continent expire?

Most codes expire within a few days. However, certain codes stay active for months.

When are the new codes released in Misty Continent?

New codes are randomly released on the occasion of events and festivals.

