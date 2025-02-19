Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop event (February 17-19): Milestones and rewards

Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop arrived on February 17, 2025, replacing the Sweet Partners event. It features a bunch of exciting rewards. However, completing all tasks in these events requires a lot of dice rolls. Therefore, gamers must learn about the Prize Drop event's rewards to decide whether it will be worth their time and effort.

This article covers the details of the Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop event to help readers stay ahead of their competition.

Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop event: Schedule, milestones, and rewards

The Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop event began on February 17, 2025, and will continue until February 19, 2025. Players need to collect the event-exclusive tokens by completing certain tasks to participate in the event.

Play the pinball-like mini-game to win more (Image via Scopely)

Once you have collected enough tokens, you can participate in a pinball-like mini-game by clicking on the "Peg-E Prize Drop" event icon on your game's homescreen. This can help you earn exciting rewards.

There are different pages of rewards. Once you collect all the rewards for the first page, the next page of rewards is unlocked. The following list covers the milestones and rewards for the first page of the Monopoly Go Peg-E Prize Drop event:

First milestone (15 points): Cash Reward

Cash Reward Second milestone (400 points): Yellow Sticker pack and 150 Dice

Yellow Sticker pack and 150 Dice Third milestone (900 Points): Pink Sticker pack

Pink Sticker pack Fourth milestone (2K Points): 150 Dice

150 Dice Fifth milestone (3.8K Points): 300 Dice

300 Dice Sixth milestone (6K Points): Blue Sticker pack

Blue Sticker pack Seventh milestone (9K Points): 600 Dice

600 Dice Eighth milestone (13.5K Points): Purple Sticker pack, 1.2K Dice, and Cash

Note: The milestones and rewards in subsequent page(s) are not available at the moment as players have not progressed beyond the first page yet. If and when they do, this section will be updated.

You need to earn plenty of tokens to earn all the rewards from the Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop event. Scopely provides different ways for the community to earn more tokens. Check out the list below to learn more about different ways to earn more tokens from the game for free:

From the shop: Open the gift box available in the in-game shop every eight hours to get the tokens for this event.

Open the gift box available in the in-game shop every eight hours to get the tokens for this event. Complete Quick Wins: You can also earn these tokens by completing the Quick Wins challenges. Complete all three Quick Wins every day during this event, to increase your stock of Prize Drop tokens.

You can also earn these tokens by completing the Quick Wins challenges. Complete all three Quick Wins every day during this event, to increase your stock of Prize Drop tokens. Event and tournament milestones: Milestones in the events and tournaments that are running alongside Peg-E Prize Drop have plenty of tokens as rewards.

The Monopoly GO Peg-E Prize Drop event will disappear from the game on February 19, 2025. Try to earn the tokens as soon as possible to grab more rewards.

