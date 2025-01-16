5 new Android games to try (January 2025)

Players always anticipate the release of new Android games at the start of a new year. 2025 is no different, with the gaming community having high hopes for titles like Assassin’s Creed Jade and Rainbow Six Mobile. However, many were disappointed upon learning that Delta Force Mobile has been delayed to Summer 2025, postponing its original January 2025 launch.

If you want to try out new Android games in January 2025, here are five titles that could be worth both your time and money.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions

New Android games you must check out in January 2025

1) Bright Memory: Infinite

Release Date : January 17, 2025

: January 17, 2025 Price: $4.99

Bright Memory: Infinite is one of the most highly anticipated new Android games this year. It is set to release on January 17, 2025. Developer FYQD Studios surprised players with its announcement at the start of the month. The title is a direct port of the PC version, which received rave reviews upon its November 2021 launch.

Bright Memory: Infinite is a high-octane FPS game where players take on the role of Sheila, who must battle military and supernatural forces. The game can run at up to 120 FPS on compatible phones. It includes mobile-specific features like gyroscope aiming and Xbox controller support. If extra controllers aren't your thing, customizable on-screen controls will ensure a comfortable gaming experience.

2) The Dragon Odyssey

The Dragon Odyssey is one of the best new Android games to try if you love MMORPGs (Image via NeoCraftStudio)

Release Date : January 9, 2025

: January 9, 2025 Price: Free

If you love playing MMORPGs like World of Warcraft, The Dragon Odyssey is a must-try in January 2025. Released on January 9, 2025, the game is essentially a pocket version of World of Warcraft.

Players can create characters from one of six races — Humans, Orcs, Elves, Ogres, Fairies, and Succubi. After selecting a race, they can choose from seven classes — Mage, Priest, Prophet, Succubus, Gunner, Berserker, and Warlord.

Players can then embark on their journey solo or with friends, taking on numerous quests and defeating deadly monsters.

3) Project NET

Expand Tweet

Release Date : January 9, 2025 (Early Access)

: January 9, 2025 (Early Access) Price: Free

If you like gacha titles like Zenless Zone Zero and anime PvP shooters like Strinova, Project NET is one of the best new Android games you should check out. Its graphics and character models closely resemble those in Strinova, based on gameplay trailers and footage online.

However, what sets Project NET apart are its PvE game modes. In addition to team deathmatch-like matches, players can complete various story missions and fight massive bosses alone or with friends. While the game doesn't have an official release date yet, an early-access version is available to try out now.

4) Auroria: A Playful Journey

Try playing Auroria: A Playful Journey to experience Palworld on mobile (Image via XiaoJiao Zhang)

Release Date : December 27, 2024 (Early Access)

: December 27, 2024 (Early Access) Price: Free

If you like titles like Palworld, you will love playing Auroria: A Playful Journey - its first mobile clone. While originality is always expected from new Android games, Auroria draws inspiration from Palworld in a positive way. Released in early access last month, it is expected to officially launch globally by the end of this month.

Like in Palworld, players can create customizable characters and explore the cosmos in Auroria. As they travel across planets, they can capture and train inhabitants called “Chuchus,” possibly a nod to Pikachu from Pokemon.

Additionally, players can either engage in battles with others or collaborate to build settlements and craft weapons.

5) Tactical Ops

Tactical Ops is one of the best new Android games on the market (Image via Edkon Games GMBH)

Release Date : December 30, 2024

: December 30, 2024 Price: Free

If you wish to play Call of Duty: Mobile but don't have a high-performance smartphone, or if you're tired of waiting for Rainbow Six Mobile and Delta Force Mobile, Tactical Ops is a great alternative. Officially released in December 2024, this game has received positive reviews on the Google Play Store.

Tactical Ops is like Call of Duty: Mobile, featuring similar character models, guns, and maps (especially Killhouse) and replicating the feel of the gameplay. Some maps are also inspired by Counter-Strike maps such as Dust 2, Cache, and Militia. Overall, it's a fun game worth trying out this new year.

