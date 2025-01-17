5 new iOS games to try (January 2025)

January 2025 marks an exciting month for mobile gamers, with a diverse lineup of new iOS games to try. Top game developers are launching amazing titles to compete with the traditional console and PC gaming experience. From popular RPGs to indie titles, from action-packed shooter games to innovative puzzles, this month is expected to add some exciting games in the rapidly evolving landscape of mobile gaming.

While those like Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition cater to gamers who love to race, titles like Cassette Beasts arrive on mobile for players who love to go on a role-playing adventure.

With that said, this article lists five new iOS games to try in January 2025.

5 new iOS games you must try in January 2025

The new iOS games releasing this month are a testament to creative game design and technological innovations pushing the boundaries of interactive experiences. This article picks five new iOS games from an array of meticulously crafted titles.

Trending

1) Squid Game: Unleashed

Squid Games: Unleashed arrived on December 17, 2024 (Image via Netflix Games)

Released back on December 17, 2024, Squid Game: Unleashed is one of the best entries in competitive mobile gaming. Developed by Boss Fight and Netflix Games, this free-to-play title reimagines the iconic challenges from Squid Game, the original series, including Red Light Green Light, Glass Bridge, and more.

In this multiplayer title, players will navigate through obstacle courses, trying to eliminate their opponents strategically to ascend in the tournament ranks. The developers have included a colorful aesthetic in the design, while maintaining the series' original eerie essence. This turns the brutal gameplay into a rather amusing one.

This free-to-play title is available for download on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. You can also download the game from the Netflix Games section.

2) Gods and Demons: Legend

Com2uS has entered 2025 with a story-rich, role-playing title in Gods and Demons: Legend. The game studio has developed an amazing idle RPG title with a deep storyline and a vast library of characters in its roster. The players will start by choosing six heroes from the deck, and then chalk out the best strategy to deploy them in the battlefield to eliminate their enemies.

There are over 60 heroes divided into five races (i.e., Human, Spirit, Orc, God, and Demon), in the in-game roster. They are further divided into four classes (i.e., Tank, Magic, Offense, and Support) based on their strengths and weaknesses.

Interested players can download the game from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

3) Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition

Expand Tweet

Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition by Codemasters provides a comprehensive racing experience. With cross-platform multiplayer supporting up to 21 players, a new story mode, diverse racing environments, and more, this game is a complete package for the virtual racing fanatic.

Grid Legends: Deluxe Edition brings all DLCs and high speed action from the very beginning of every race. The game has a huge career mode, and also allows the players to customise their own Race Creator mode.

This title is also available on both iOS and Android Platforms for $14.99. However, please note that the local pricings may vary.

4) Skate City: New York

Skate City: New York is one of the recently released new iOS games launched on January 10, 2025 (Image via Agens Games)

Skate City: New York is the fourth addition to the list of the best new iOS games that are worth a try in January 2025. Having arrived on January 9 this year, the side-scrolling skateboarding title allows the players to navigate through the iconic locations of an iconic city.

It allows them to perform various skating tricks, including late tricks, wallslides, tap grinds, lipslides, and more. They can dodge pedestrians, and perform strings of skill combos to perfection to land the highest score.

Unlike the other games in the list so far, this game is only available for iOS users exclusively. You can download the game from Apple App Store for free.

5) Cassette Beasts

Expand Tweet

Cassette Beasts is an indie creature-collecting role-playing game that allows players to catch monsters by killing enemies in a turn-based gameplay. The open-world RPG title takes them to a mysterious island called New Wirral, where they have to capture monsters and transform them into retro cassette tapes.

This game offers an engaging 2v2 turn-based gameplay and allows the players to use a monster fusion system, which provides endless possibilities of combinations. This system is the crucial as it helps them to fuse two different creatures to create a new and stronger entity.

Having arrived on January 15, 2025, Cassette Beasts is the final entry in our list of five new iOS games to try in January 2025. You can download it from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for free.

Enjoy these new iOS games in January 2025 and keep following Sportskeeda for all the updates on mobile gaming as it continues its journey of evolution from a secondary gaming environment to a legitimate competitive ecosystem.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback