Reverse 1999 White Rum's Travelogue: Gameplay, rewards, and Stages overview

Reverse 1999 brought a new game mode, White Rum's Travelogue, in the version 2.2 update. It will be available permanently after the maintenance on January 9, 2025. In it, Timekeepers will have to gather resources and defeat enemies to capture strongholds and earn various in-game rewards. The battle will be from the perspective of the 4-star Arcanist, White Rum.
This article explains the new game mode, White Rum's Travelogue in Reverse 1999, along with providing the stages' overview, lists all leaders and combatants with their details, and recommends the best ones to use to clear the stages.
Reverse 1999 White Rum's Travelogue: Gameplay and rewards
The White Rum’s Travelogue game mode has two phases: Preparation and Battle. The former phase offers a match-three gameplay mechanic, whereas the latter features turn-based combat. Timekeepers can use various combatants in the battle stages, deploying which requires their corresponding number of supplies. They gather resources in the Preparation phases, by matching items of the same color.
Below are the details of each phase in White Rum's Travelogue:
1) Preparation phase
In the Preparation phase, Timekeepers get a board with four types of supplies: Lifebuoy (red), Fuel (green), Compass (blue), Rations (Yellow), and Munitions (brown). Players can match identical items either horizontally or vertically, to earn corresponding points. Matching Munitions grants a certain number of all types of supplies.
It's important to note that one gets a limited number of moves to match the supplies.
2) Battle phase
After using all the moves to collect supplies in the Preparation, Timekeepers move to the Battle phase. They must defeat the enemy commander by reducing their HP to zero to seize the territory, clearing a stage. They can choose one commander for their team and multiple combatants to deploy on the battlefield by consuming supplies.
Each combatant requires a unique supply type and a certain number of it for deployment. For instance, a Zeno Corporal combatant requires 20 Lifebuoy supplies to enter the battlefield. Additionally, deploying some combatants costs two supply types. For instance, deploying the Lopera combatant requires 40 Lifebuoy and 20 Fuel. All combatants have damage points, with some also having a unique.
Similarly, the enemy commander also deploys their combatants with damage points and unique effects. The combatants don’t directly deal damage to the commanders. The damage points of the deployed combatants of Timekeepers and the enemy are added, separately. Then, the difference points between them will be dealt as damage to the commander.
For instance, if players’ combatants' total damage points are 5 and the enemy’s is 3, 2 points will be dealt as damage to the enemy commander. If players’ points have lower total damage points than the enemy’s, they incur damage. Players must reduce the commander’s HP to zero before theirs to win the combat.
If neither commander’s HP drops to zero within a round, Timekeepers move to the Preparation phase again to collect supplies. This loop lasts till one commander gets defeated, and the stage is cleared.
Timekeepers will unlock a feature that allows them to choose a commander and combatants they desire to use in a stage upon clearing Chapter 1, Stage 5: A New Friend.
Rewards in White Rum's Travelogue
Players can get new combatants, commanders, or extra deployment space as rewards upon completing a stage. The White Rum's Travelogue game mode also grants the 4-star Arcanist, White Rum, and 5 White Rum's Artifices as mode rewards.
Best commanders and combatants for White Rum's Travelogue
Players can use up to four commanders in the White Rum’s Travelogue game mode. Players start with White Rum and unlock the remaining three by clearing certain stages. Each commander has a certain amount of HP, a unique active and a passive skill.
Using the active skill costs some skill points, obtainable in the Preparation phase while matching the supplies. Every match grants a certain number of skill points.
On the other hand, each combatant has damage points, with some also having a unique skill. Timekeepers cannot move the combatants after placing them on the battlefield; however, they can withdraw them. Only a few supply points (consumed while deploying) will be refunded upon withdrawing a combatant.
Recommended commander and combatants to use in White Rum's Travelogue
We recommend using the White Rum commander to quickly clear the stages. Her ability to constantly generate a consistent amount of supply allows players to use more combatants on the battlefield. Here are some of the best combatants to use in the White Rum’s Travelogue game mode:
- Primitive Olitiau
- Zeno Messenger
- Olitiau
- Can-Kicking Boy
- Galeno
- Witch Moth
- Rock Pirate
- Little Lady
- Vodka Lieutenant
Stages overview in White Rum's Travelogue
The White Rum’s Travelogue contains four chapters. Chapter one offers seven, two contains eight, three consists of nine, and four comprises four stages. All stages might have one or multiple zones, and some have effects that buff or debuff the combatants on the battlefield.
Here is the overview of stages in White Rum's Travelogue with zonal effects:
That concludes our details on the White Rum’s Travelogue game mode in Reverse 1999.