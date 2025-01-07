Reverse 1999 White Rum's Travelogue: Gameplay, rewards, and Stages overview

Reverse 1999 brought a new game mode, White Rum's Travelogue, in the version 2.2 update. It will be available permanently after the maintenance on January 9, 2025. In it, Timekeepers will have to gather resources and defeat enemies to capture strongholds and earn various in-game rewards. The battle will be from the perspective of the 4-star Arcanist, White Rum.

This article explains the new game mode, White Rum's Travelogue in Reverse 1999, along with providing the stages' overview, lists all leaders and combatants with their details, and recommends the best ones to use to clear the stages.

Reverse 1999 White Rum's Travelogue: Gameplay and rewards

The White Rum’s Travelogue game mode has two phases: Preparation and Battle. The former phase offers a match-three gameplay mechanic, whereas the latter features turn-based combat. Timekeepers can use various combatants in the battle stages, deploying which requires their corresponding number of supplies. They gather resources in the Preparation phases, by matching items of the same color.

Below are the details of each phase in White Rum's Travelogue:

1) Preparation phase

Details about the Preparation phase (Image via Bluepoch)

In the Preparation phase, Timekeepers get a board with four types of supplies: Lifebuoy (red), Fuel (green), Compass (blue), Rations (Yellow), and Munitions (brown). Players can match identical items either horizontally or vertically, to earn corresponding points. Matching Munitions grants a certain number of all types of supplies.

It's important to note that one gets a limited number of moves to match the supplies.

2) Battle phase

After using all the moves to collect supplies in the Preparation, Timekeepers move to the Battle phase. They must defeat the enemy commander by reducing their HP to zero to seize the territory, clearing a stage. They can choose one commander for their team and multiple combatants to deploy on the battlefield by consuming supplies.

Each combatant requires a unique supply type and a certain number of it for deployment. For instance, a Zeno Corporal combatant requires 20 Lifebuoy supplies to enter the battlefield. Additionally, deploying some combatants costs two supply types. For instance, deploying the Lopera combatant requires 40 Lifebuoy and 20 Fuel. All combatants have damage points, with some also having a unique.

Details about the Battle phase (Image via Bluepoch)

Similarly, the enemy commander also deploys their combatants with damage points and unique effects. The combatants don’t directly deal damage to the commanders. The damage points of the deployed combatants of Timekeepers and the enemy are added, separately. Then, the difference points between them will be dealt as damage to the commander.

For instance, if players’ combatants' total damage points are 5 and the enemy’s is 3, 2 points will be dealt as damage to the enemy commander. If players’ points have lower total damage points than the enemy’s, they incur damage. Players must reduce the commander’s HP to zero before theirs to win the combat.

If neither commander’s HP drops to zero within a round, Timekeepers move to the Preparation phase again to collect supplies. This loop lasts till one commander gets defeated, and the stage is cleared.

Timekeepers will unlock a feature that allows them to choose a commander and combatants they desire to use in a stage upon clearing Chapter 1, Stage 5: A New Friend.

Rewards in White Rum's Travelogue

White Rum's lore (Image via Bluepoch)

Players can get new combatants, commanders, or extra deployment space as rewards upon completing a stage. The White Rum's Travelogue game mode also grants the 4-star Arcanist, White Rum, and 5 White Rum's Artifices as mode rewards.

Best commanders and combatants for White Rum's Travelogue

All combatants available in the game mode (Image via Bluepoch)

Players can use up to four commanders in the White Rum’s Travelogue game mode. Players start with White Rum and unlock the remaining three by clearing certain stages. Each commander has a certain amount of HP, a unique active and a passive skill.

Using the active skill costs some skill points, obtainable in the Preparation phase while matching the supplies. Every match grants a certain number of skill points.

On the other hand, each combatant has damage points, with some also having a unique skill. Timekeepers cannot move the combatants after placing them on the battlefield; however, they can withdraw them. Only a few supply points (consumed while deploying) will be refunded upon withdrawing a combatant.

Recommended commander and combatants to use in White Rum's Travelogue

We recommend using the White Rum commander to quickly clear the stages. Her ability to constantly generate a consistent amount of supply allows players to use more combatants on the battlefield. Here are some of the best combatants to use in the White Rum’s Travelogue game mode:

Primitive Olitiau

Zeno Messenger

Olitiau

Can-Kicking Boy

Galeno

Witch Moth

Rock Pirate

Little Lady

Vodka Lieutenant

Stages overview in White Rum's Travelogue

A zonal effect in the game mode (Image via Bluepoch)

The White Rum’s Travelogue contains four chapters. Chapter one offers seven, two contains eight, three consists of nine, and four comprises four stages. All stages might have one or multiple zones, and some have effects that buff or debuff the combatants on the battlefield.

Here is the overview of stages in White Rum's Travelogue with zonal effects:

Chapter/Stage No. of zones Zonal effects Chapter 1, Stage 3: Secret Meeting 2 1) Each unit that consumes Rations and or Compass grants Power+1 to this zone. 2) Each unit that consumes Lifebuoy and or Fuel grants Power+1 to this zone. Chapter 1, Stage 4: 3 1) If units that consume Lifebuoy were placed during a round, get Matching Moves+1 on the next round. 2) Summon 4 Zeno Orderly in this zone. 3) If units that consume Compass were placed during a round, get Matching Moves+1 on the next round. Chapter 1, Stage 5: A New Friend 3 1) Damage dealt from this zone is fixed at 0. Overpower each and every zone to win immediately. 2) Damage dealt from this zone is fixed at 0. Overpower each and every zone to win immediately. 3) Damage dealt from this zone is fixed at 0. Overpower each and every zone to win immediately. Chapter 1, Stage 6: Temporary Collaboration 2 1) After zone resolution, all units get Power+1. 2) After zone resolution, all units get Power+1. Chapter 1, Stage 7: Escape From Zeno 3 1) During rounds 3 to 5, units cannot be placed in this zone. 2) Enter effects trigger once more in this zone. 3) After zone resolution, get all types of supplies +10. Chapter 2, Stage 1: Helpful Citizen 2 1) After zone combat in rounds 1 to 3, Lifebuoy supplies -5. 2) After zone combat in rounds 1 to 3, Compass supplies -5. Chapter 2, Stage 2: Sneaky Kid 2 1) After zone combat rounds in 1 to 3, Lifebuoy and Compass supplies-10. 2) After zone resolution, accelerate the Countdown on all units by 2 rounds. Chapter 2, Stage 3: Chess Game 2 1) All units get Power+1. 2) After zone combat in round 3, units in the zone get Power+2. Chapter 2, Stage 4: Big Cleanup 3 1) During rounds 1 to 2, units in the zone get Power+2. 2) After zone combat in round 3, units in the zone get Power+2. 3) After zone combat in round 5, units in the zone get Power+2. Chapter 2, Stage 5: Little Missy 2 1) After zone combat in round 2, all units in this zone retreat. 2) Summon 2 Carbuncles in every zone. Chapter 2, Stage 6: Escort 2 1) After zone combat, Fuel and Compass Supplies+10. 2) After zone combat, all units in the zone Retreat. Chapter 2, Stage 7: Critter Friend 3 1) All Retreat effects in the zone trigger twice. 2) Units get Power+2 when moved to this zone. 3) When placing a unit that consumes Compass and or Fuel, get all types of Supplies+5. Chapter 2, Stage 8: Head-on Confrontation 3 1) All Retreat effects in the zone trigger twice. 2) During rounds 4 to 5, units cannot be placed in this zone. 3) After zone resolution, accelerate the Countdown on all units by 2 rounds. Chapter 3, Stage 1: Timekeeper 2 1) During rounds 2 to 3, units cannot be placed in this zone. 2) After zone combat, Compass supplies+10. Chapter 3, Stage 2: On the Move 2 1) Occupying this zone increases the chance of Compass supplies appearing. 2) Damage dealt from this zone is fixed at 3. Chapter 3, Stage 3: Rescue 2 1) Units get Power+2 when moved to this zone. 2) Summon 1 Floating Apple in this zone. Chapter 3, Stage 4: Setting Sail 3 1) During rounds 1 to 3, the damage dealt from this zone to the commander gets a +4 bonus. 2) After zone combat, Compass supplies+10. 3) During rounds 3 to 6, the damage dealt from this zone to the commander gets a +4 bonus. Chapter 3, Stage 5: Forked Road 3 1) If this zone is full, this zone gets Power+5. 2) Damage dealt from this zone is fixed at 3. 3) If this zone is full, this zone gets Power+5. Chapter 3, Stage 6: Guard Dog 1 1) Occupying this zone increases the chance of Fuel supplies appearing. Chapter 3, Stage 7: New Face 2 1) Occupying this zone increases the chance of Compass supplies appearing. 2) Occupying this zone increases the chance of Lifebuoy supplies appearing. Chapter 3, Stage 8: Right Before Dawn 3 1) If this zone is full, this zone gets Power+5. 2) Damage dealt from this zone is fixed at 4. 3) After round 4, units cannot be placed in this zone. Chapter 3, Stage 9: Sao Paulo Style 3 1) After round 4, units cannot be placed in this zone. 2) Damage dealt from this zone is fixed at 3. 3) The Power of this zone is shared with other zones. Chapter 4, Stage 1: Aftermath 3 1) During rounds 3 to 5, units cannot be placed in this zone. 2) Enter effects trigger once more in this zone. 3) After zone resolution, get all types of supplies +10. Chapter 4, Stage 2: When the Current Rises 3 1) All Retreat effects in the zone trigger twice. 2) During rounds 4 to 5, units cannot be placed in this zone. 3) After zone resolution, accelerate the Countdown on all units by 2 rounds. Chapter 4, Stage 3: Harbor Night 3 1) The Power of this zone is shared with other zones. 2) Damage dealt from this zone is fixed at 3. 3) This zone grants all types of initial supplies +50. Chapter 4, Stage 4: Before Dawn Breaks 3 1) Damage dealt from this zone is fixed at 3. 2) The Power of this zone is shared with other zones 3) Damage dealt from this zone is fixed at 3.

That concludes our details on the White Rum’s Travelogue game mode in Reverse 1999.

