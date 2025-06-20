Disco Elysium coming to Google Android: How to pre-register 

Disco Elysium, the critically acclaimed 2019 game by ZA/UM, is about to hit mobile platforms, and the community is excited about it. The developers have already opened up pre-registration for this story-based, open-world CRPG title's mobile debut. Furthermore, the mobile port is said to include the full voice acting found in the Final Cut version of the title, released in 2021.

This article explains the pre-registration process for Disco Elysium's Android version.

How to pre-register for Disco Elysium Android version

Pre-registration for the Android version of the 2019 title is currently open in the Google Play Store. It is a straightforward process, and you don't have to share your email address or fill out forms to pre-register for the game.

Disco Elysium pre-registration is open in the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play || ZA/UM)

Check out the step-by-step guide below:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device.

Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device. Step 2: Search for Disco Elysium (or click on this link to get to the page directly).

Search for Disco Elysium (or click on this link to get to the page directly). Step 3: Click on the pre-register button.

Once the title releases, it will be automatically downloaded to your device. While we could not find any official confirmation regarding the release date, some sources suggest that the game will launch during Summer 2025, specifically on August 5, 2025. However, while a tentative date can give you something to look forward to, you should not jump to conclusions until the release date is official.

The game is designed for short sessions of on-the-go play, and its developers have stated that they aim to make it accessible for a wide range of audiences. So, its system requirements are expected to be lower than those of modern-day mobile games.

While many players are waiting to try their hands at the mobile version of the 2019 classic, the game will not be completely free to play. It seems like the first two chapters will be free, and the full game will be available via purchase.

