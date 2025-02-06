EA FC Tactical Valentine's Day Campaign: Love Coins, rewards, dates, packs, and more

Love is in the air, and EA FC Tactical is celebrating the season with an exclusive Valentine’s Day Campaign. Kicking off on February 6, 2025, at 12:30 UTC, this limited-time event brings exciting rewards, exclusive Love Coins, and a variety of themed packs to enhance your tactical football experience.

This article covers all the details of the Valentine’s Day Campaign, which might be helpful for players looking to strengthen their EA FC Tactical squad or collect special rewards.

EA FC Tactical Valentine's Day Campaign details: All features, timings, and rewards explored

EA FC Tactical Valentine’s Day Campaign's in-game promo (Image via EA Sports)

The Valentine’s Day Campaign LTM brings a wealth of opportunities to upgrade your team. Here are its dates:

Start: February 6, 2025, at 12:30 UTC

February 6, 2025, at 12:30 UTC End: February 20, 2025, at 12:30 UTC

Throughout these two weeks, players can participate in various activities to earn Love Coins that can be exchanged for valuable in-game items.

However, all rewards should be claimed before the event concludes, as Love Coins will expire after February 20, 2025.

Love Coin Exchange: Trade for exclusive rewards

The Love Coin Exchange is a special in-game shop available for a limited time. Players can redeem their collected Love Coins for fantastic rewards, including:

Love Makes Everything Better – A unique Valentine's Day-themed pack offering exclusive rewards.

– A unique Valentine's Day-themed pack offering exclusive rewards. Icon Scout Tickets – Enhance your team by scouting top Icon cards.

– Enhance your team by scouting top Icon cards. Enhancement EXP – Power up your players and maximize their potential.

The Love Makes Everything Better pack is particularly exciting, as it gives players a chance to obtain Key Puzzle Pieces and Red Stars, which are crucial for claiming exclusive rewards.

Valentine's Day login bonus: Daily Love Coins

To make the event even more rewarding, EA FC Tactical will offer a special login bonus throughout the Valentine's Day Campaign.

Players who log in daily will receive Love Coins, with the amount varying each day. So, to maximize your rewards, be sure to log in consistently during the event period.

Another important aspect of this event is the unique limited-time boost to Idle Training Rewards. During the Valentine’s Day Campaign, Idle Training Rewards will also include Love Coins. Thus, an EA FC Tactical team can keep earning the event-exclusive resource even when the player is away.

However, make sure to claim any earned rewards before February 6, 2025, at 12:30 UTC, as the reward contents will change after this time.

Featured Valentine's Day-themed packs

For EA FC Tactical players looking to boost their collections, exclusive Valentine’s Day-themed packs will be available at the in-game store from February 6 to February 20, 2025. These include:

First Love Pack

Romance Pack

Eternal Love Pack

Heart's Desire Pack

Additionally, four exclusive Valentine’s Ticket Packs containing Love Coins will be available for claiming. Among these, Valentine's Ticket Packs 1 and 2 will include scout tickets as well and will be available for purchase.

However, players should note that the event details, including the start and end times, may change without prior notice. To stay informed, players are encouraged to check the in-game Help section for detailed instructions.

All Love Coins and associated rewards must be claimed before February 20, 2025, at 12:30 UTC, as they will expire after this time.

